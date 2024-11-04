How To Get Lord Of Blood’s Exultation In Elden Ring

Lord of Blood’s Exultation is a must-have talisman for Bleed Builds in Elden Ring. This legendary talisman was bestowed upon by the Lord of Blood, Mohg, on his servant.

Lord of Blood’s Exultation increases attack power by up to 20% for the next 20% minutes if any enemy bleeds in your vicinity. This is a massive boost to attack power and can change the tide of battle in your favor instantly. In this guide, we will help you locate this elusive talisman from the catacombs of Leyndell, the Royal capital.

Lord of Blood’s Exultation Location

Lord of Blood’s Exultation can be found by defeating Esgar, the Priest of Blood, inside Leyndell Catacombs. However, this is easier said than done, as finding his location is a nightmare.

To reach Leyndell Catacombs, start from the Avenue Balcony site of grace, which you can access after defeating the Erdtree Avatar boss. From the site of grace, go down the stairs and turn immediately to the left.

FYI This area has an Archer that can deal massive damage from afar.

Jump and drop down on the rooftops to your left. Turn right and go to the northeast corner to find a well near an albinauric enemy. Drop down into the well and open the gate in this area.

Use the ladder in the area to drop down further and follow the tunnel. Keep going forward until you reach Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. Cross the area littered with rats and turn left. Drop down and enter the room to your left to find the Underground Roadside Site of Grace. We will use this site of grace as a reference to the location of Leyndell Catacombs.

From this site of grace, leave the room and turn left. You will notice a ladder to your right. Use it to descend and then turn right. This area has a lot of pipes that you can drop onto. Jump onto the first pipe below and then use it to reach the bottom of the area. Beware, as there are large prawn enemies in this region. A cracked wall in the Northeast region of the area will lead you directly to the Leyndell Catacombs.

FYI You can still visit leyndell Catacombs after burning the Erdtree and acquire Lord of Blood’s Exultation.

From the Leyndell’s Catacomb Site of Grace, all you need to do is locate the lever and access the boss area. Esgar, Priest of Blood, is accompanied by two companion dogs and uses the Reduvia dagger as a weapon. We recommend using Mimic Tear to distract him while you take his guard dogs down. This boss is not that difficult, and you can easily bait him behind the pillars.

Once Esgar is killed, he will drop Lord of Blood’s Exultation talisman (acquired automatically).

Lord of Blood’s Exultation Stats

Lord of Blood’s Exultation increases your attack power by 20% (or 12% in PvP) for the next 20 seconds if Bleeding occurs in the vicinity. This property makes it a must have talisman for any bleed build. This Taliman doesn’t have a negative impact, making it one of the best out there for offensive Bleed Builds.