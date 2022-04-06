White Mask is a lightweight helm, part of the War Surgeon Set in Elden Ring. It gives good magical and physical defense to the player. This guide will tell you complete details on how to get the White Mask in Elden Ring.

Where to Find the White Mask in Elden Ring

This mask is dropped by one of the three Nameless White Mask NPCs close to the Mohgwyn Palace.

The locations of all three NPCs that can drop this White Mask can be seen on the map above as well. There are two ways in which you can get to this location.

First by a teleporter on the western edge of the Mountaintops of the Giants before killing the Mohg, Lord of Blood.

You can also access it while progressing through White-Faced Varre’s questline when you soaked the Lord of Blood’s Favor item in the maiden’s blood.

After that, return to Varre, and hand it over to him. He will give you the Pureblood Knight’s Medal that will allow you to teleport to the Mohgwyn Palace.

How to Get White Mask in Elden Ring

Once you get to any of the locations shown on the map, you will encounter a Nameless White Mask NPC. You have to kill that invader, and you may get the White Mask.

If you don’t get the mask by defeating the first invader, you have to get to the location of the second NPC and defeat him. You will get the White Mask by killing one of these three Nameless White Mask NPCs.

If you get the White Mask by defeating the First Nameless White Mask NPC, you don’t have to mess with the other two NPCs.

This covers everything you need to know about getting the White Mask in Elden Ring.