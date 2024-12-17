How To Get the Cleanrot Spear In Elden Ring

A weapon of choice for the faithful of Malenia, the Cleanrot Spear in Elden Ring is a holy weapon blessed by the gods of the Land Between. This spear is highly sought after by the players leaning towards the Faith/Strength build.

Obtaining the Cleanrot Spear is a difficult task owing to its low drop rate. In this guide, we will help you farm it and craft a Faith build around it.

Cleanrot Spear Farming Locations

Cleanrot Spear in Elden Ring can only be obtained by farming the Cleanrot Knights at specific locations. This spear has a very low drop rate, 1% for every 100 points in Discovery stat.

FYI You can permanently increase your Discovery points by investing in Arcane stat and temporarily consuming a Silver Pickled Fowl Foot.

Cleanrot Knights that drop this weapon can be found in the following places.

South of the Heart of Aeonia inside the Aeonian Swamp. They are accompanied by Commander O Neil, a mini-boss you must defeat to obtain the Unalloyed Gold Needle required to complete Millicent’s quest. However, these knights have an even lower drop rate for this spear.

Cleanrot Spear can also be obtained by farming the ghosts of Cleanrot Knights inside the War-Dead Catacombs. These catacombs can be accessed in the northern part of Wailing Dunes after defeating the Starscourge Radahn.

A lot of Cleanrot Knights can be found in Elphael, Brace of Haligtree. You can access Haligtree by reaching the Consecrated Snowfield and solving the puzzle of Ordina, the Liturgical Town.

Cleanrot Spear Stats and Requirements

This Spear requires 16 Strength, 16 Dexterity, and 14 Faith to wield. It has D scaling with all 3 stats.

The unique skill of this spear is the Sacred Phalanx, which summons a palisade of golden spears. This spear can’t be infused with any Ash of War or consumables like Grease. You also can’t apply magic to it either.

Cleanrot Spear can be upgraded with the help of Somber Smithing Stones and at its highest level (+10), it deals 249 Physical and 161 Holy damage.

This spear weighs 5.5 and boosts your immunity stat by 50. It can also be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Cleanrot Spear Best Build

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Cleanrot Spear alongside the Golden Order seal.

As this is a Faith/Strength-based build, distribute your attribute points as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Strength : 40

: 40 Faith: 65

Use the following Talismans to increase the impact of the Sacred Phalanx skill.

Shard of Alexander

Sacred Scorpion Charm

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Carian Filigreed Crest

For the spells, go with the following.

Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Faith-Knot Crystal Tear

Godrick’ Great Rune to increase your stats temporarily to gain extra attack power. With all these buffs, you will get the following bonuses.

15% Skill Damage

32% Holy Damage

35% Physical Damage

+15 Faith

15% Damage negation

25% Lower FP cost

13% Attack Power

With this Cleanrot Spear build, you can easily melt bosses and enemies in both PvP and PvE.