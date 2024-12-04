How To Get The Faith-Knot Crystal Tear In Elden Ring

A crystal tear formed from the bounty of Erdtree, Faith-Knot Crystal Tear increases the faith of its user by a huge margin. While restricted by the time limit, this crystal tear can prove invaluable for the players that lean towards the Faith-based incantations in Elden Ring.

Faith-Knot Crystal Tear is well hidden in a secluded area of the Lands Between. Let us help you find it and how you can utilize it to its full potential.

Faith-Knot Crystal Tear Location

Faith-Knot Crystal can be found in the northern part of the Weeping Peninsula area of Limgrave. This area is to the south of the starting area and can be accessed via the Bridge of Sacrifice.

FYI This is the same location where you start Irina’s Questline and leads to the Castle Morne to the south.

From the Bridge of Sacrifice, go west until you reach the Demi-Human Forest Ruins. You can also access these ruins by traveling north from the Morne Tunnel.

Keep going north until you reach the edge of the cliff, here you will find a small altar bowl surrounded by three Miranda Flowers. Defeat the enemies and collect the Faith-Knot Crystal Tear.

Faith-Knot Crystal Tear Stats and Uses

Faith-Knot Crystal Tear can only be used if you mix it in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick at any site of grace. This crystal tear increases your Faith by a whopping 10 points for a limited time.

However, you can only use this crystal tear once per rest at any site of grace, and its effect duration lasts only 3 minutes per use.

Faith-Knot Crystal Tear is best for Faith-based builds and can be used to cast incantations that require a high amount of faith. You can also use it to temporarily boost your faith stat, resulting in higher damage by the faith incantations.

It also stacks with items that temporarily boost your Faith, like Marika’s Soreseal.