How To Get Scimitar In Elden Ring

A curved sword with a single-sided blade, the Scimitar in Elden Ring is used to cut through enemies’ skin with precise and fast attacks. This sword was crafted specifically to deliver fast attacks at short range due to its smaller blade compared to its siblings.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain a Scimitar in Elden Ring and how you can use it to craft an amazing Bleed/Dex build around it.

Scimitar Location in Elden Ring

Scimitar in Elden Ring can be obtained in three ways. It is a starting gift for the Warrior Class and is the easiest way to get your hands on this curved sword.

However, if you start the game with any other class, you can still obtain Scimitar relatively easily. You can purchase it for 600 Runes from the Twin Maiden Husk at the Roundtable Hold.

To reach the Roundtable Hold, make your way to the Margit, the Fell Omen boss fight. Once you are defeated, rest at the Site of Grace, and Melina will appear. She will take you to the Roundtable Hold, where you can find the Twin Maiden Husk neat Sir Gideon Ofnir’s room.

Interact with the Twin Maiden Husk to purchase the Scimitar for 600 Runes in Elden Ring.

You can also farm Scimitar from the skeletons carrying the same weapon inside some catacombs. One such catacomb is the Deathtouched Catacomb in northern Limgrave.

However, the drop rate for Scimitar is very low. It is only 2% for every 100 points in Discovery stat. You can increase Discovery by either investing in Arcane stat or by consuming a Silver Pickled Fowl Foot.

Scimitar Stats and Requirements

Scimitar in Elden Ring requires 7 Strength and 13 Dexterity to wield. It has D scaling with both Str and Dex stats.

The weapon skill for this curved sword is Spinning Slash, which can be replaced with any compatible Ash of War. You can also apply magic and grease to this weapon.

Scimitar can be upgraded with Smithing Stones and at its highest level (+25), it deals 259 Physical damage. It only weighs 3 and can be sold for 10 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Scimitar Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be dual-wielding +25 Scimitars with Bloody upgrade path, and Seppuku Ash of War applied to both. Use a fully upgraded Finger Seal to cast the following body-buff incantations.

As this is a level 170 build with a focus on Dexterity and Arcane, distribute your points in the following stats.

Vigor: 60

Dexterity: 70

Arcane: 35

For the armor, go with the Night Cavalry’s set. Use the following Talismans for this build.

Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.