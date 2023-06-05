Elden Ring Somber Smithing Stone 1 Locations

Somber Smithing Stone 1 is an upgrade material that starts your journey of improving your weapons and shields in Elden Ring.

This is the base material required to strengthen your armaments to +1 to increase your offensive and defensive stats.

Unlike most of the higher-level Somber Stones, the base Somber Stones 1 are not that rare to find. Here are all of the locations from where you can get them in Elden Ring.

Where to find Somber Smithing Stone 1 in Elden Ring

The Lake

Make your way south of the Rose Church to find a corpse in a chair. You can get 2x Somber Smithing 1 from here but will have to first kill the crab that is patrolling nearby.

Stormveil Castle

All you have to do is defeat the Lion Guardian in Stormveil Castle to get another Somber Smithing Stone 1 in Elden Ring. You will find him in the southern grounds of the castle, guarding the entrance to the Limgrave Tower Bridge.

Limgrave Colosseum

The next Somber Smithing Stone 1 location is technically past the Limgrave Coloseum wall in the south. You can also reach the location by fast-traveling to the Deathtouched Catacombs Site of Grace or just heading west from the Saintsbridge Site of Grace.

There are some ruins on the marked location that you need to explore. Climb to the top of the ruins to find a grey Scarab. Kill and loot it for a Stone.

Limgrave Tunnels and nearby Ruins

1) The Limgrave Tunnels are an excellent location to farm the basic Smithing Stone 1 item in Elden Ring. However, this same area also has a piece of Somber Simthing Stone 1 to find.

2) You can get another Somber Smithing Stone 1 in the same area by killing an exploding Scarab that lies between the Murkwater Coast and the Artist’s Shack Sites of Grace in Elden Ring.

3) Cross the bridge between Agheel Lake North and Waypoint Ruins and immediately take a right to go south. Keep going and you will find a corpse in a chair that can be looted for a Somber Stone 1.

Note that if you are traveling at night, you will encounter the Night’s Cavalry on the bridge.

Church of Dragon Communion

When you reach the Church of Dragon Communion, make your way to the southwest side of the island. There is a Teardrop Scarab here that is patrolling the cliffside. Kill it for an easy Somber Smithing Stone 1 piece in Elden Ring.

Morne Tunnel

There are a couple of pieces of Somber Stone 1 that you can find while exploring the Morne Tunnel in Elden Ring. This is a great location to farm the basic Smithing Stone 1 item as well as Somber Smithing Stone 2.

Castle Morne

There is a single piece of Somber Smithing Stone 1 in Castle Morne. Reach the southern tower at the location marked on the map above and drop down to sea level to find the Stone.

Battlemages

Battlemages are one of the best enemy types to farm for Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring. They have a 1.5 percent chance to drop Somber Stones 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 upon death.

You can find a lot of Battlemages to farm in Raya Lucaria Academy and Academy Crystal Cave.

Where to buy Somber Smithing Stone 1 in Elden Ring

Smithing Master Iji and Twin Maiden Husks are two merchants that will sell you Somber Smithing Stone 1 for Runes in Elden Ring.

Smithing Master Iji

The best part about Smithing Master Iji is that he sells you an infinite amount of Somber Smithing Stone 1 in Elden Ring.

Hence, as long as you have enough Runes, you can get as many Somber Stones 1 as you want.

You can find the War Counselor Iji on the road to Caria Manor.

Twin Maiden Husks

The Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold might not give you an infinite number of Somber Smithing Stones 1, but they are all you have when it comes to buying Stones in Elden Ring. You have to wait until the merchant restocks the inventory before you can start buying again.

You will need to give the Twin Maiden either Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 1 or Iji’s Bell Bearing to unlock the ability to buy Somber Smithing Stone 1 for 2000 Runes each.