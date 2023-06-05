Elden Ring Somber Smithing Stone 8 Locations

Once you have found enough Somber Smithing Stone 7 to bring your weapon or shield to +7, it is time to find all of the Somber Smithing Stone 8 pieces to upgrade them to +8 in Elden Ring.

By now you will have become familiar with the way to upgrade your armaments in the game. Some Somber Stones can be looted from corpses, while others require you to find and kill Scarabs. You can also buy them from a merchant if you have Runes to spare.

Where to find Somber Smithing Stone 8 in Elden Ring

Get ready to do a lot of traveling because all of the Somber Smithing Stone 8 pieces are scattered across different regions in Elden Ring.

That being said, once you enter the late game, you will get access to the Mountaintops of the Giants. This region contains several upgrade materials, making it the best location to farm Somber Smithing Stone 8 in Elden Ring.

Dragonbarrow

Starting our list of areas, the region of Caelid has several things to offer, including the Somber Stone 8 in Elden Ring. You need to reach the center part of this area to get your hand on this material.

1) The Somber Stone 8 can easily be obtained by moving southwest from the direction of the Divine Tower of Caelid. Keep walking in the mentioned direction until you come across a cliff that contains a fallen tree.

You will come across a Teardrop Scarab, and yes, you have guessed it right. You have to eliminate the Scarab to get the first Somber Smithing Stone 8 for yourself in Elden Ring.

Subterranean Shunning-Grounds

The Subterranean Shunning-Grounds are located below Leyndell City. This underground area in Elden Ring contains several resources that make you healthy in terms of runes and items.

1) To get another Somber Stone 8, travel to the Underground Roadside Site of Grace. From here, the directions become very easy.

You just have to leave the room to move toward the left side, and you will come across a giant door. Make your way past the entrance to the ladder to collect the Somber Smithing Stone 8.

Lake of Rot

There are two corpses in the Lake of Rot that give you a couple of pieces of Somber Smithing Stone 8 in Elden Ring.

1) You can find one hanging next to a small island in the Lake. The place is safe enough to stand, so you do not worry about falling off the cliff into the Lake.

The site is directly north of the Dragonkin Soldier boss’ location, so reach the area to collect the Somber Smithing Stone 8 from a corpse.

2) Moving south from the Dragonkil Soldider location will lead you toward the edge of the Lake. There you will find a broken pillar that contains a corpse hanging toward the inside of the Lake. You can gather the Somber Stone 8 by interacting with the corpse.

Moonfolk Ruins

You can get one Somber Stone 8 by exploring the northeast section of the Moonfolk Ruin.

1) This section of the ruins contains an underground area you can only explore after revealing the path. The floor comprises some hidden stairs that take you toward the treasure room.

However, the stairs only become visible after you hit or roll over the floor. Here you can find the Somber Smiting Stone 8 in Elden Ring.

Mountaintops of the Giants

You can get nearly a dozen Somber Smithing Stone 8 pieces by exploring the Mountaintops of the Giants in Elden Ring.

While this is a late-game region, it is one of the best farming locations for Smithing Stone 8. Most of the stones here need you to find and kill a Teardrop Scarab.

1) For the first piece of Somber Smithing Stone 8, you need to move east from the Vyke, Knight of the Roundtable boss location.

At the end of the mountains, you will come across two lobsters that protect the Somber Stone 8. So eliminate these to bag yourself another stone.

2) The next Somber Smithing Stone is located inside Castle Sol. From the location of 2x Lions, you need to move northeast toward the church. You will find a corpse hanging on the left side of the church, so you just have to interact with it to gain the stone.

3) From the location of Tibia Mariner, move east toward Castle Sol. You will find a corpse hanging from the mountain that allows you to bag another Somber Smithing Stone 8 in Elden Ring.

4) To get the fourth stone, rush toward the northeast side from the location of Golem Archer. You will find a white Scarab walking around a small cliff. The death of this creature will drop the stone.

5) The fifth one is located on the west side of Putrid Avatar. You can collect several items from the same place.

You need to move toward the pillar to encounter a huge white Scarab. Dispose of the creature you gain another Somber Smithing Stone 8 in Elden Ring.

6) Head west from the area where you encounter the Red Wolf of Radagon until you come across a large rocky structure. Just scale these rocks to find a Somber Smithing Stone 8 at the top.

7) The next stone piece can be found close to the Colossal Hand. You just have to move west from the boss’ location toward to rocky area to find the Scarab.

8) If you move east from the Rotten Duelist location, you will see a scarab hanging around a giant stone. Take care of it to obtain one more Somber Stone 8 in Elden Ring.

9 and 10) The Yelough Anix Tunnel in the Consecrated Snowfield area contains two pieces of Somber Smithing Stone 8 in Elden Ring.

After entering the tunnels, you need to find a room with several ladders. The first Stone 8 piece is embedded in the wall here.

For the second Stone 8 piece, make your way to the smaller room which is located on top of the first room where you found the first stone.

Crumbling Farum Azula

The Crumbling Farum Azula allows you to gather two more piece of Somber Stone 8 in Elden Ring.

1) For the first Somber Smithing Stone 8, you must find the balcony on the south side of the Dragon Temple Rooftop Grace. There you will find a corpse that you need to loot.

2) The second one can be collected from another corpse. Head west from the Dragon Temple and reach the upper crumbled segment. You will see a corpse hanging over a ledge that can be looted for a Sombe Smithing Stone 8.

Miquella’s Haligtree

You can obtain the only present Somber Smithing Stone 8 in Miquella’s Haligtree by reaching the marked location on the map.

1) The site takes you to a building you must explore to find the corpse suspended from the balcony. You have to interact with the corpse to pick yourself another Somber Stone 8.

Where to buy Somber Smithing Stone 8 in Elden Ring

Similar to Somber Smithing Stone 7, you can buy your Somber Smithing Stone 8 pieces from Twin Maiden Husks at Rountable Hold in Elden Ring.

However, you need to ensure that you have Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (4) to give to Twin Maiden Husks, or else the merchant NPC will not sell you any Somber Stone 8 pieces.

After handing the Bell Bearing (4) to Twin Maiden Husks, you can buy a single piece of Somber Stone 8 for a whopping 20,000 Runes.