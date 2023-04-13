Elden Ring Somber Smithing Stone 2 Locations

Somber Smithing Stone 2 pieces are used to upgrade your unique weapons and shields by +2 levels in Elden Ring. You will need plenty of them once you have used Somber Smithing Stone 1 to get your armaments past +1 in the game.

Somber Smithing Stones are rare upgrade materials that are used to reinforce your special equipment in Elden Ring. They are the only way through which you can increase your weapons and shields’ stats.

Where to find Somber Smithing Stone 2 in Elden Ring

You will mostly find pieces of Somber Smithing Stone 2 scattered across the Weeping Peninsula and the Liurnia of the Lakes.

The Lake

1) There are three pieces of Somber Smithing Stone 2 in the lake surrounding Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring. The first one is dropped by a Sacarab on the little island west of Glintstone Dragon Smarag. Note that this Scarab can teleport all over the place, so you will need to be quick.

2) Scale the cliff here to kill another Scarab for another Somber Smithing Stone 2.

3) The third Scarab in the area can be found while exploring the ruins of a massive tower on the marked location. Do note that you will have to fight some Albinauric before you can approach the tower.

Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel

1) If you move northwest from the Mausoleum Compound Site of Grace, you will encounter a Scarab that drops a Somber Smithing Stone 2 upon death. If you reach the location and there is no Scarab, it is probably hiding in the nearby bushes.

2) When you move northeast in the Liurnia of the Lakes, you will reach a vast network of tunnels known as the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel.

Here, take the elevator down and go right to find a chest with a Somber Smithing Stone 2. This will be near the Martyr Effigy which leads to a Crystalian boss encounter.

3) Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel has several pieces of Somber Smithing Stone 2. Go a bit further until you reach a giant statue near a Site of Grace. Loot the chest behind the statue for another upgrade material.

Cliffs near Liurnia Highway

1) Head east from the Night’s Cavalry to enter the forest. Here, you can encounter a Scarab behind the two giant rocks for a Somber Smithing Stone 2. Be ready to jump back after killing the Scarab because it explodes upon death.

2) Head northeast from Liurnia Highway South Site of Grace to reach the cliffs. Make your way to the top of the cliffs to find a corpse in a chair that can be looted for another piece of Somber Smithing Stone 2 in Elden Ring.

Stormveil Castle

1) After defeating the Crucible Knight, follow the wall of the arena to find a corpse with a Somber Smithing Stone 2 in Elden Ring.

2) Make your way to the Armament Storage and keep walking on the ledge until you see a corpse right next to a statue. Loot the stone from this corpse.

Caria Manor

Caria Manor is the best location to farm Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring. There are a lot of Fingercreepers here and each one of these spider-like creatures is guaranteed to drop either a Somber Smithing Stone 2, 4, or 7 on defeat.

Gael Tunnel

Glintstone Miners are humanoid creatures that have a 1 to 2 percent chance of dropping Somber Smithing Stone 2 upon death. You can find a lot of them inside Gael Tunnel, making it a good farming location for Somber Stones in Elden Ring.

Castle Morne

1) There are at least two pieces of Somber Smithing Stone 2 that you can find in Castle Morne. You can farm more by exploring the Morne Tunnel and killing the Glintstone Miners.

2) Head southeast of Castle Morne to reach the beach. There is a corpse here that you can loot for a piece of Somber Smithing Stone 2 in Elden Ring. You do not have to provoke the Spirit Jellyfish in the waters unless you want to engage them in combat.

Siofra River

1) Make your way to the Worshippers’ Woods Portal in the center of Siofra River. There is a corpse here that can be looted for a Somber Smithing Stone 2 piece.

2) Similarly, there is another corpse near the Cliffside Portal in the east that contains another stone.

Where to buy Somber Smithing Stone 2 in Elden Ring

There are a couple of merchants in Elden Ring that sell Somber Smithing Stone 2 in exchange for Runes.

Smithing Master Iji

Smithing Master Iji is a Troll NPC who serves as a Blacksmith and is found in the northwest of Liurnia of the Lakes. He will sell you Somber Smithing Stone 2 for 3000 Runes.

Twin Maiden Husks

Twin Maiden Husks is a merchant you can find in Roundtable Hold that sells Somber Smithing Stone 2 for 3000 Runes each in Elden Ring.

Take note that Twin Maiden Husks will not be selling Somber Smithing Stone 2 at first. You need to give them either Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 1 or Iji’s Bell Bearing to unlock Somber Smithing Stone 2 in their shop inventory.