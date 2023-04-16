Elden Ring Somber Smithing Stone 4 Locations

Somber Smithing Stones 4 are the fourth tier of upgrade materials that you need to upgrade your special (or unique) weapons and shields in Elden Ring.

If your armament has reached +3, it is time to find and use Somber Stones 4 to increase them to +4 to either boost their damage or defense.

Where to find Somber Smithing Stone 4 in Elden Ring

Except for one piece in the Siofra River, you can find all of the other Somber Smithing Stone 4 pieces scattered around the Liurnia of the Lakes and Caelid regions in Elden Ring.

Liurnia of the Lakes

1) In Liurnia of the Lakes, enter the Miners’ caves till you reach the Ruin-Strewn Precipice Site of Grace. Defeat the Teardrop Scarab found here that will give off a Somber Smithing Stone 4.

2) Go to The Ravine Site of Grace near its northern entrance. The Somber Smithing Stone 4 will be present on a corpse here.

Raya Lucaria Academy

Go to the Academy Rooftops in Raya Lucaria Academy and drop drown through the broken wooden floors to reach a room with a Crystallized Crab.

Keep going further to find a smaller room with even more crabs. This is where you find your next Somber Smithing Stone 4 in Elden Ring.

Gael Tunnel

1) While exploring the Gael Tunnels, keep your eyes on the ceiling. This is because you will eventually enter a cavern where a Giant Land Octopus is hanging from above.

Once you defeat this creature, check the nearby walls for a Somber Smithing Stone 4. You will also find a corpse with the Cross-Naginata spear here as well.

2) The Gael Tunnel is one of the best locations to farm Somber Somber Smithing Stones 4 in Elden Ring. This is because you find a lot of Glintstone Miners in the tunnels who have a chance of dropping Somber Smithing Stone 4 as well as Somber Smithing Stone 2 upon death.

3) You will come across a hunched tree near Gael Tunnel at the location marked on the map above. A Teardrop Scarab will be stuck in the tree root here and will give off the Somber Smithing Stone 4.

Near the Minor Erdtree

In the northwest of the Caelid region, make your way across the cliffs east of the Minor Erdtree. You will find a corpse in a chair that can be looted for a piece of Somber Smithing Stone 4 in Elden Ring.

Caelid

1) Go to the Sellia Hideaway northeast of Caelid and there you will come across a corpse. Loot the Somber Smithing Stone 4 from this corpse.

2) Go to the Swamp of Aeonia and move south till you reach the point marked on the map. Here you will find a dead body that possesses this stone.

3) Move to the south of Caelid till the point shown on the map. Here a Teardrop Scarab will drop the required Somber Smithing Stone 4 piece.

4) In the west of Caelid, a Teardrop Scarab will drop the Somber Smithing Stone 4.

Dropped by Lion Guardians

1) In the southern part of Caelid, you will come across an aggressive beast known as the Lion Guardian who drops a Somber Smithing Stone 4 upon defeat.

2) You will reach the Redmane Castle in Caelid after passing the Impassable Greatbridge Site of Grace where two Lion Guardians will be patrolling. Defeat them in order to acquire the Somber Smithing Stone 4.

Siofra River

In the Nokron Eternal City of Siofra River, you will find a corpse in the building marked on the map. You can loot the stone from this corpse.

Where to buy Somber Smithing Stone 4 in Elden Ring

Besides exploring The Lands Between for Somber Smithing Stones 4, you can purchase them from the following NPCs

Smithing Master Iji

You will come across Smithing Master Iji in the west of Liurnia of the Lakes at the location marked on the map above and he will sell you three Somber Smithing Stones 4 for 6000 Runes each.

Twin Maiden Husks

Twin Maiden Husks is an NPC encountered in the Roundtable Hold who will sell you Somber Smithing Stones 4 for 6000 Runes.

You just need to give the merchant a Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 2 to update the shop inventory. You can get this Bell Bearing from the Crystalian boss in Altus Tunnel.

The Iji’s Bell Bearing obtained from War Counselor Iji’s anvil can also be used to unlock Somber Stones 4 at Twin Maiden Husks.