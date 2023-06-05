Elden Ring Somber Smithing Stone 9 Locations

Somber Smithing Stone 9 is another incredibly rare upgrade material to find in Elden Ring.

It levels up your weapons and shields to +9, which is the second-highest upgrade level you can reach in the game. Following that you need Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone to reach +10 and max out your armaments.

Take note that you will only need Somber Smithing Stone 9 pieces after you have used Somber Stone 8 to upgrade your weapons or shield. Once that is done, you need to scour each location mentioned below to farm Somber Stone 9 in Elden Ring.

Where to find Somber Smithing Stone 9 in Elden Ring

For your good, you can pick these unique stones from different parts of the map, and also, there is one merchant that sells Somber Smithing Stone 9 in Elden Ring. So without waiting further, let us see the locations you can visit to obtain Somber Stone 9 in Elden Ring.

Crumbling Farum Azula

You should make your way to the Crumbling Farum Azula as soon as possible. Not only does this region have up to four pieces of Somber Smithing Stone 9 to find in Elden Ring, but it is also where you get Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 5 which allows you to purchase Somber Stone 9 pieces for Runes.

1) You can obtain the first Stone from this area by moving south from the Crumbling Beast Grave Site of Grace. After moving just a few steps, you will come across a tree and at the base of it, you will find the Somber Smithing Stone 9.

2) The best way to reach the second piece of Somber Stone 9 is to move southeast from the Dragon Temple Site of Grace.

You must reach the temple’s lowest part after crossing Azula Beastman Ashes along the way. You will find a corpse hanging on a cliff at the marked location. Interact with the corpse to find the Stone.

3) Move west from the Dragon Temple Site of Grace to encounter another Somber Smithing Stone 9. This one is close to the Site of Grace, so move there to find a corpse next to a statue. You need to interact with the corpse to get the Stone.

4) From Besides the Great Bridge Grace, you need to travel northwest to gain the last piece of Somber Smithing Stone 9 of this area.

You will see the site that contains several trees, and on the east side of the Stone, Beastmen’s Clever can also be acquired. A Beastmen guards the Stone, so you must eliminate it to get the Somber Smithing Stone 9 from a corpse next to a broken pillar.

Mountaintops of the Giants

The Mountaintops of the Giants is an excellent place to farm Somber Smithing Stones 9 in Elden Ring. It’s the region where you can collect five of them.

1) The first Stone 9 can be obtained by fighting Astel, Stars of Darkness and clearing the Yelough Anix Tunnel.

Surprisingly, there are so many other things that you can loot from this area, including a Somber Smithing Stone 8. So get to the place prepared and fight off the boss to get the rewards.

2) Right toward the south direction from the large Runebear enemy, you will find a huge rock. You must climb the rock to reward yourself with another piece of Somber Smithing Stone 9 in Elden Ring.

3) Make your way toward the southwest area from the Erdtree Avatar location. The long bridge will connect one part of the region with another. You can explore the mid-section of the bridge to find a corpse that sits on a chair with your Somber Smithing Stone 9.

4) You can get a bunch of stones, including the Somber Stone 9, by moving west from the location of Putrid Avatar. You need to find the invisible Scarab near the large pile of stones to gain the stone. Find the creature and strike it down for a stone drop.

5) The last one is on the far north side of the Mountaintops of the Giants. You need to move north from the Wandering Mausoleum found in the Consecrated Snowfield area.

At the end of the snowy area and just before the mountains, you will find another sitting corpse that you must interact with to gain the remaining Somber Smithing Stone 9 of this region.

Miquella’s Haligtree

The area of Miquella’s Halitree is complicated as the tree branches extend from one part to another. Among these branches, you get to fight several enemies and also get the opportunity to collect three Somber Smithing Stones 9 in Elden Ring.

1) Moving south from the Haligtree Town Plaza Site of Grace, the first stone can be obtained. You will come across a building being guarded by three Ghouls.

To enter the building, you must eliminate the enemies and enter the room to find a corpse that contains the Somber Smithing Stone 9.

2) Make your way toward the northwest area from the location of Erdtree Avatar. There you will find a room that contains three Crystalians and a corpse. For the piece of Somber Smithing Stone 9, you must interact with the corpse inside the room.

3) Lastly, if you move straight in the north direction from Erdtree Avatar, you will find a small room. Here you will encounter another Crystalian and a corpse. You have to take care of the enemy before interacting and gaining the stone from the corpse.

Caelid

The Caelid region allows you to find and store two more Somber Smithing Stone 9 in Elden Ring.

1) The first Somber Stone 9 is found across the bridge and can be reached by moving northwest from the location of Flying Dragon Greyll. The stone is next to the Farum Greatbridge Site of Grace. You just have to move south to kill a Scarab.

2) You need to move south from the Godskin Apostle location toward the tower’s location. You will find corpses in a circle, and one of the bodies contains the Somber Smithing 9. So you just have to interact with each body to find your target.

Siofra River

You can find one more Somber Smithing Stone 9 by exploring the region of the Siofra River.

1) To reach the stone, move north from the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Grace to reach the entrance of the cave.

Inside the cave, you will find a body next to a scarab. So here, you do not have to kill the scarab but interact with the body to collect the Somber Smithing Stone 9.

Lake of Rot

The Lake of Rot is a good place when it comes to collecting different Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring.

1) You can find one Somber Smithing Stone 9 by exploring the central part of the Lake of Rot.

The location of the stone is on the northeast side of Alabaster Lord. You must find the raised ruins area to collect the stone in Elden Ring.

Where to buy Somber Smithing Stone 9 in Elden Ring

There is only one place in Elden Ring where you can buy Somber Smithing Stone 9 and that is Roundtable Hold.

However, before making the trip ensure that you have the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (5) in your inventory to give to the Twin Maiden Husks to unlock the ability to buy Somber Stone 9 in their inventory.

You will need to pay 25,000 to Twin Maiden Husks for a single piece of Somber Smithing 9 in Elden Ring. This merchant can provide you with gazillion other things, but you need runes. So knowing the best ways to farm runes is important as well.