Elden Ring Somber Smithing Stone 6 Locations

Somber Smithing Stone 6 is a Gold Smithing Stone that lacks the original gold color and is colorless in appearance. This gold stone can be used to upgrade special weapons and armaments to a +6 level.

Using colored Smithing Stone for upgrading special weapons is useless as it will only require the use of colorless Smithing Stone. Once your weapon level is at +5, you can make use of Somber Smithing Stone 6 to upgrade your weapon.

There are several ways that you can get your hands on this Somber Smithing Stone and all of them are mentioned in the guide below.

Where to find Somber Smithing Stone 6 in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, if you are looking for Somber Smithing Stone 6, Leyndell Royal Capital is the region where you will find the most somber stones followed by Deeproot Depths.

Volcano Manor

Volcano Manor consists of a series of special ruins and fortresses housing a total of three Somber Smithing Stones 6.

For the first one, you need to travel to the Guest Hall Site of Grace and travel Southeast into the alleyway. From there, you need to take the stairs leading to the roof. On the roof, there will be a corpse that will yield you Somber Smithing Stone 6. You need to head towards the Prison Town Church Site of Grace where you find another Somber Smithing Stone 6. Once there, you need to first travel east and then north following the covered pathway along the lava river. At the end of the pathway, you will find Somber Smithing Stone 6 from a corpse.

Mt. Gelmir

Located west of Altus Plateau, Mt. Gelmir also houses two pieces of Somber Smithing Stone 6.

For that, you need to travel to the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site of Grace. From the Site of Grace, you need to head south where you will encounter Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast . Defeating him will reward you with one Somber Smithing Stone 6. Mt. Gelmir has another Somber Smithing Stone 6 that you can grab and to get it, you need to head to First Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site of Grace. Once there, you need to travel southeast and look for a corpse on top of a chair. The corpse will be located on top of the cliff and give you the Somber Stone.

Leyndell Royal Capital

Leyndell, Royal Capital is one fo the best locations to farm Somber Smithing Stones 6 in Elden Ring. You can find up to six pieces here.

The first Smithing Stone can be found by traveling to the Divine Bridge Site of Grace located in Leyndell Royal Capital. From there, you need to take the corridor heading Northeast. Once the corridor ends, you will find Somber Smithing Stone 6 from the corpse located on the left side. For the second Somber Smithing Stone 6, you need to head further Northeast from where you found the last Smithing Stone. A corpse will await you beside the wall that will yield Somber Stone. The third Somber Smithing Stone 6 can be located by traveling to the Leyndell Catacombs Site of Grace. The path running Northeast will lead you to the corpse lying on top of a wooden platform. Looting the corpse will give you the Smithing Stone. Another Somber Smithing Stone 6 can be found if you travel further Northeast on the same path that you got the last Somber Smithing Stone. This one will be dropped by a Scarab which can be found close to a large staircase on the right side of the path. In Leyndell Royal Capital, you will find the fifth Somber Smithing Stone 6 after traveling to the Cathedral of the Forsaken Site of Grace. You need to look for a corpse located close to the statue which will drop the Smithing Stone. The last Somber Smithing Stone 6 can be found if you take the bridge Southeast from the Cathedral of the Forsaken Site of Grace leading to the Forbidden Lands. A scarab will be waiting for you on the bridge which needs to be killed to get Smithing Stone.

Deeproot Depths

For the first Somber Smithing Stone 6, you need to travel to the Nameless Eternal City Site of Grace in Deeproot Depths. From there, you need to travel Northeast in the woods and look for a scarab that will drop the Smithing Stone. Travel Northwest from the Nameless Eternal City Site of Grace where you need to look for another Scarab. This scarab will be located close to the Crucible Knight Siluria boss and will drop Somber Smithing Stone 6. Travel Northeast from where you found the last Scarab tracing the path along the edge of the Deeproot Depths. You need to find a corpse located along the tilted structure which will drop the Somber Smithing Stone 6. For the last Somber Smithing Stone 6 in Deeproot Depths, you need to travel to the Across the Roots Site of Grace. From there, you need to travel Southeast and look for four Ant Queen. The boss has her Ant Cave close by from where you can find Somber Stone from the corpse.

Ainsel River

If you are out there exploring different regions for Somber Smithing Stone 6, Ainsel River is not a bad place to visit. This is because it houses 3 Smithing Stones.

The first Somber Stone can be found after traveling to the Grand Cloister Site of Grace. You then need to travel Northeast from the Site of Grace until you reach the south end of Lake of Rot. Here, you will find Somber Smithing Stone 6 from a corpse. Travel to the Ainsel River Downstream Site of Grace and head Northeast. You will then come across Somber Smithing Stone 6 inside the room located in the ruins. For the third Smithing Stone, you need to travel to the Nokstella Waterfall Basin Site of Grace. Find your way to the bridge north and look for a scarab hiding in the leaves at the base of the stairs. This scarab will drop Somber Smithing Stone 6.

Where to buy Somber Smithing Stone 6 in Elden Ring

Twin Maiden Husk

In Elden Ring, you can purchase Somber Smithing Stone 6 for 12000 Runes from Twin Maiden Husk located in Roundtable Hold. At Twin Maiden Husk, you will need Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3 in order to under the Somber Stone.

To get your hands on Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [3], you need to travel to the Mountaintops of the Giants. Once there, the bell bearing can be found outside the entrance of the First Church of Marika.