Elden Ring Somber Smithing Stone 7 Locations

Somber Smith Stone 7 pieces are ingredients you require to upgrade your unique weapons and shields in Elden Ring. These stones are specially added to strengthen your weapons as you progress through the game.

You need several Somber Smith Stones to upgrade your weapons to the highest level. You can visit any blacksmith in the game with a Somber Stone 7 pieces to elevate your unique armaments in Elden ring.

As the name suggests, the Somber Smithing Stone 7 increases the level of your special armaments to +7 from +6, making them more deadly and valuable for combat. To use them, your weapon must be at level 7 by using Smother Smithing Stone 6.

When ready, the following are all the locations where you can farm Somber Smithing Stone 7 in Elden Ring.

Where to find Somber Smithing Stone 7 in Elden Ring

There are several areas in Elden Ring that you can explore for Somber Smithing Stone 7 pieces. Some areas allow you to gather multiple pieces while others only offer one or two stones.

Ainsel River

The region of Ainsel River is the best place to visit to farm some Somber Smithing Stones 7 pieces in Elden Ring. The area of Ainsel River is further divided into two parts known as Nokstella, Eternal City and the Lake of Rot. You can find up to six pieces of Somber Smithing Stone 7 here.

1) To start your exploration of the stones from the Eternal City, you have to move toward the ledge that provides you with a clear way of the Ainsel River.

You will find a corpse on the cliff’s edge, so interacting with it brings you another Somber Smithing Stone 7 in Elden Ring.

2) Additionally, the other Somber Stone 7 of this city can be collected by going toward the building marked by an open window. You have to enter the building to find the chest that contains the stone.

3) The third Somber Stone 7 is found in a room that Silver Tears guard. You have to kill the enemy to enter the room and loot the chest for the stone.

4) You will receive another piece of Somber Smithing Stone 7 after defeating the Malformed Star found in the region of the Ainsel River. This boss fight might be tricky, so stay cautious.

5) The northwestern side of the lake contains a small landmass area, and there you will find the corpse, providing you with the stone. You can reach this area by moving north from the Alabaster Lord location.

6) Additionally, the last Somber Stone 7 of the Ainsel River region is collected from a corpse found in the ruins of the Lake of Rot. You can find the corpse by moving north from the Dragonkin Soldier location in Elden Ring.

Deeproot Depths

The Deeproot Depths plays the same role as Ainsel River, allowing you to collect several Somber Smithing Stones 7 in Elden Ring. You can collect up to 5 pieces of Somber Stone 7 from the Deeproot Depths area.

1) To start your collection, move toward the cave that is located on the northwest side of the area. Runebear guards the entrance toward the cave, so you have to defeat your enemy before exploring the cave for another piece of Somber Smithing Stone 7.

2) You need to move northwest from the Runebear location toward a sunken building for the other stone. You can reach the building if you move west from Walking Mausoleum location.

3) You must move a little north from the sunken building toward the tree branches to bag another piece of stone. You can access the corpse containing the stone through the branches. This one is an easy catch, so get this piece of Somber Smithing Stone 7 without worrying about the surroundings.

4) Make your way south from the location of Crucible Knight Sularia to bag the fourth stone in Deeproots. You have to explore the church for a corpse body, and interaction with the body rewards you with another piece of stone 7.

5) Lastly, if you move north from the location of Erdtree Avatar enemy, then you will come across a waterfall. You have to drop down from the waterfall toward an area containing a crafter. Inside the crafter, you will find the corpse that offers you Somber Smithing Stone 7.

Volcano Manor

The Volcano Manor area is a part of the Mt. Gelmir region in Elden Ring. After progressing enough in the game, you can get to this area, so sit tight during your playthrough.

1) To get the Somber Smithing Stone 7 from Volcano Manor, you have to defeat Godskin Noble to reach a ledge that provides you with the stone.

However, the ridge is guarded by an Abductor Virgin, so you must also take care of this boss before getting this upgrading material from the corpse.

To reach this ledge, move from the Temple of Eiglay Grace toward the northwestern side after crossing the bridge, and you will come across the boss guarding the ridge.

2) You can get another Somber Smithing Stone 7 by accessing the Imp Seal Statue. This room is on the opposite side of the Throne room located in the Volcano Manor. However, to access this room, you need two Stonesword keys.

Subterranean Shunning-Grounds

You can get a total of two Somber Smithing Stones 7 by exploring the sewer of this area in Elden Ring.

The underground site also contains multiple Fanged imps, and you will come across a duo of Giant Crayfish in the same undercover area.

The existence of these creatures ensures that you are in the right location to collect the pieces of Somber Smithing Stone 7 in Elden Ring.

1) The first Somber Stone 7 can be obtained by moving toward the underground area on the west side of Omen Ogre boss. You have to look for a room that a Lobster will guard.

Inside the room, you will come across multiple large pipes. You have to get inside to find the corpse present on the ground to get the stone.

2) You will find the other Somber Stone 7 from the same room full of large pipes. You just have to move deep into the room to find a broken pipe that contains a Teardrop Scarab. Killing the creature will provide you with one stone.

Forbidden Lands

The Forbidden Land is the connecting point between the Mountaintops of the Giants and the Altus Plateau.

1) At the midway of the path, you will come across a colossal skull that holds a corpse. Interaction with the body provides you with another much-needed Somber Stone 7 in Elden Ring.

Additionally, right after crossing this hill, you will have to fight the Black Blade Kindred boss in the Forbidden Lands.

Mountaintops of the Giants

The Mountaintops of the Giants lead you toward the Consecrated Snowfield, also known as the snowy area. You can explore the snowy mountains to gather up to five pieces of Somber Smithing Stone 7 in Elden Ring.

1) For the first stone, make your way toward the Zamor Ruins, where you will encounter the Ancient Hero of Zamor.

From there, you must move south to find a frozen tree with a Teardrop Scarab attached. Killing this creature will land you another piece of this unique material.

2) If you move toward the southeastern side from the Ancient Hero of Zamor location, you will come across a cliff guarded by Three Hands.

You must get past the obstacles to find the corpse hanging on the ridge. You need to interact with the corpse to gain the stone.

3) From the Cave of the Forlorn, you can move west toward the open snowy grounds in Elden Ring.

The cave is the same place where you take on Misbegotten Crusader, and your journey toward the west will help you come across a tree that contains a white Scarab. Make a quick end of this creature to obtain the stone.

4) Surprisingly, you will come across two Lion Guardians at Castle Sol, and both will drop Somber Smithing Stone 7 upon their death. You can defeat these enemies quickly to farm your stones before exploring the other parts of the castle for other valuable rewards.

Crumbling Farum Azula

The Crumbling Farum Azula is a small region but allows you to gather three Somber Stone 7 pieces along with the much-needed Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4 in Elden Ring.

1) The first Somber Stone 7 is the easiest to locate as you must move west from the Drconic Tree Sentinel location toward the Great Bridge.

You will find a corpse in the middle of the bridge to obtain the first piece of Somber Smithing Stone 7 of this area.

2) To get the second Somber Smithing Stone 7, you must find another corpse by going toward the cliffs of the area.

These cliffs are found below the Great Bridge section, and you can reach these cliffs by using the Site of Grace located on the Rooftop of the Dragon Temple.

3) To collect the third stone, make your way toward the heavily-ruined section of the area.

This part of the map is easy to locate as you just have to move between Dragon Temple and Tempest-Facing Balcony Grace Site.

You will find the corpse on the floating debris that you must interact with to gather the stone 7

Where to buy Somber Smithing Stone 7 in Elden Ring

Only one NPC in Elden Ring sells Somber Smithing Stone 7 in Elden Ring. Like the other unique items, to purchase this stone, you must pay a visit to the Roundtable Hold<.

There you will find the Twin Maiden Husks, and you will have to pay a hefty sum of 16,000 runes to buy a single Somber Stone 7 from this NPC in Elden Ring.

Take note that before asking for the trade, you must offer the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4 to the Twin Maiden Husks or else the NPC will not sell you any pieces of Smithing Stone 7.