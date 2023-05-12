Elden Ring Somber Smithing Stone 3 Locations

Hard on the inside and colorless from the outside, Somber Smithing Stone 3 is a vital item to upgrade special weapons and shields to +3 in Elden Ring.

To use Somber Smithing Stone 3, your weapon or shield level needs to be at +2 which can be done by using pieces of Somber Smithing Stone 2.

There are several ways that you can get your hands on this Elden Ring Somber Smithing Stone 3 and all of them are mentioned in the guide below.

Where to find Somber Smithing Stone 3 in Elden Ring

The Somber Smithing Stone 3 pieces can be found majorly around the Liurnia of the Lakes and The Academy of Raya Lucaria region in Elden Ring.

Sellia Crystal Tunnel

Sellia Crystal Tunnel is an excellent location to farm Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring.

This network of tunnels contains a lot of Glintstone Miners that have a chance of dropping a Somber Smithing Stone upon defeat.

Not only will you be able to farm Somber Smithing Stone 3 but also Somber Smithing Stone 7.

To get to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel, you need to travel to the Dragon-Burnt Ruins Site of Grace. Once there, take the stairs down to the chest and open it to teleport to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel.

Caria Manor

Caria Manor is one of the most guarded places in Elden Ring. You can get there by heading north on the road leading from the Gate Town. Caria Manor has two Somber Smithing Stone 3 that you can find.

1) The first one is located Southwest of the region at the top of the tower. The place is guarded by the Iron Virgin and upon defeating him, you will find Somber Smithing Stone 3 from the corpse.

2) If you travel Northeast from where you found the first stone, you will come across another corpse at the end of the alley. Looting this corpse will give you another Somber Smithing Stone 3.

The Academy of Raya Lucaria

1) In The Academy of Raya Lucaria, you will find the first Somber Smithing Stone 3 in the Church of Cuckoo. Once you are inside the church, you will be greeted by two Marionette Soldiers.

Upon defeating them, you need to head to the back of the room where the altar is located. A corpse will be located next to the wall behind the altar, giving you a Somber Smithing Stone 3.

2) You can get another Somber Smithing Stone 3 in the same area by heading to the Debate Parlor Site of Grace and checking the base of the big stone altar.

Academy of Raya Lucaria has another Somber Smithing Stone 3 that you can find by traveling to the Raya Lucaria Gate East Site of Grace.

From the Site of Grace, you need to head Southeast to the marsh located below the East Gate Bridge. You can then find a corpse placed on the chair that will give you the Somber Smithing Stone 3.

Liurnia of the Lakes

1) Upon reaching The Four Belfries Site of Grace, you need to travel to the top of the cliff and find a big chair with the corpse. Looting this corpse will give you the Somber Smithing Stone 3.

Beware of the Lake Lurkers that will attack once you take the Smithing Stone from the corpse.

2) Liurnia of the Lakes has another Somber Smithing Stone 3 that you can get by traveling to the Ruin-Strewn Precipice Site of Grace. Once there, you need to take the path North, and Somber Smithing Stone 3 can be found on top of the Ruins.

3) To get this Somber Smithing Stone 3, you need to travel to the Grand Lift of Dectus Site of Grace located at the northern end of Liurnia in Elden Ring.

Once there, you need to head Northwest and look for a Scarab that drops the Stone upon death.

4) After traveling to the Carian Study Hall Site of Grace in Liurnia of the Lakes, you will find another Somber Smithing Stone 3. A Scarab will be located on top of the cliff next to the road coming from the site of grace. Killing the Scarab will give you another Somber Stone 3.

Ainsel River

Situated a little South of the mainland, Ainsel River also has one Somber Smithing Stone 3 that you can grab.

For that, you need to travel to the Ainsel River Downstream Site of Grace and head west until the path ends along the river. Here, you will find Somber Smithing Stone 3 from a corpse.

Where to buy Somber Smithing Stone 3 in Elden Ring

Smithing Master Iji

Head towards the Kingsrealm Ruins located on the northwest corner of the Liurnia of the Lakes to find Smithing Master Iji. His exact location is marked on the map above.

You can interact with him to purchase a Somber Smithing Stone 3 for 4000 Runes. You can buy as many Smithing Stones from here as you can afford.

Twin Maiden Husk

Once you reach the Roundtable Hold, you will have the option of buying Somber Smithing Stone 3 from Twin Maiden Husks for 4000 Runes each.

Keep in mind that the inventory of Twin Maiden Husk will be locked from the beginning and you need to have Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [2] or Iji’s Bell Bearing in order to unlock it.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [2] can be found inside the Altus Tunnel located in the Altus Plateau. Here, you need to fight and kill Crystalian boss to get the bell bearing.