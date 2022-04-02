In Elden Ring, you will encounter many optional bosses that you can defeat to get more Runes or items that are only dropped by defeating that boss. This guide will teach you How to Defeat Alabaster Lord in Elden Ring and get Meteorite Sorcery Spell.

Where to Find Alabaster Lord in Elden Ring

Alabaster Lord is an optional boss in Elden Ring that has no ties to the main story or is not required to be defeated to get to the next area.

It is a tall figure boss with a long curved Greatsword and uses the powers of the void to cast Lightning Orbs.

The boss is the prisoner of Evergoal and imprisoned in the Royal Grave Evergoal. This is located to the east of Caria Manor, and you can only visit the location after defeating Royal Knight Loretta.

Go to the back of the Caria Manor and head east to find the Evergoal. There will be a glowing circle in the middle of the Royal Grave Evergoal that you can interact with to make the boss appear.

How to Defeat Alabaster Lord in Elden Ring

Once the boss spawns, the boss fight will begin. Since the boss is quite tall, he will have a very slow movement speed. Therefore, his attacks animations take a lot of time to execute, and you can use that time to attack him before he can even complete the attack animation.

An easy trick to defeat the boss is to keep spamming attacks at him before he can even perform a single attack. He has a total of three attacks that he uses in a fight.

His first attack is Slice and Dice, where he swings the sword in a diagonal position four times. You can roll away from the boss while it happens or to his back and counter him.

If you get too far from the boss, he will cast a Lightning Orb using his Void powers. The homing Lightning Orb will travel very quickly, and you can only dodge it by timing your roll.

The last attack is Meteorite, which will spawn a black hole underneath him, and projectiles will shoot out from the hole toward you. The projectiles will explode on impact and create a burning effect on the area.

The attack animation for this attack is very slow, and you will be able to tell that it is about to be cast from a mile away.

Use the slow cast animation as an advantage and quickly close the gap between you and the boss to attack him. The lower his HP is, the more he will cast the Meteorite attack.

These are his only attack, and you can easily take him out in a single try. Also, you cannot use Spirit Summons or Coop for this boss fight. Defeating the boss will give you 3,600 Runes and Meteorite Sorcery Spell.