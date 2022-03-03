Elden Ring Beastman of Farum Azula Boss Guide

One of the many optional bosses featured in Elden Ring is Beastman of Farum Azula. This boss can be found super early and offers a reasonable challenge for fresh Tarnished. This guide will help you beat Beastman of Farum Azula Boss in Elden Ring by outlining some key strategies.

Where to Find Beastman of Farum Azula in Elden Ring

Beastman of Farum Azula is an optional boss. To face him, you need to get through the Groveside Cave in Limgrave, near the Groveside Grace. The cave is found north of Church of Elleh.

You will find some patrolling soldiers nearby so this should be a good indicator. Once you spot the soldiers, just look for a cave with lit torches outside it.

Head inside the cave and you will find Beastman of Farum Azula hanging out near his tent, at the end of the cave behind a fog gate.

How to Defeat Beastman of Farum Azula Boss in Elden Ring

Beastman of Farum Azula is a monster wielding a great sword and is very agile

He will leap towards you to close the distance and unleash multiple swings while one handing the sword. Is better to completely run away from these attacks as they are fast and drain all of your stamina if you even try to block it.

Sometimes, Beastman of Farum Azula will two-hand his sword and slam the ground for a heavy attack. This attack is slow and can be easily punished.

If the beast starts to howl after the attack, you can simply use a charged heavy on the beast’s back to even stun him.

Stunning and Staggering Beastman of Farum Azula is easy and this will be main focus of the player to take him down. However, the boss can roar and increase his poise and defense, making it harder to stagger him. At this point, it’s better to either avoid trading blows or stay away all together.

The strategy to beating the Beastman differs depending on whether you are melee focused or ranged fighter.

For a melee fighter, those going with strength builds and holding large weapons will have a very easy time taking out the beastman. You can simply stun lock the beast for as long as you can.

Those depending on Dex weapons will have to be more cautious, carefully reading the combos of the beast and then deciding when to punish. The best time to punish the beast man is after he dashes forward to close the distance, and dodging to the side to avoid the attack.

As mentioned above, attacking the beastman after his heavy attacks and during the howl yield the highest damage.

For players using ranged builds such as magic and bows, it’s crucial that they maintain the distance and keep their eyes on the beast, as the beastman can close the distance very fast.

Getting greedy with attacks will cause issues and the beastman can deal high damage especially considering that you can face him in the early game.

Rewards

Upon defeat, the Beastman of Farum Azula rewards the player with 1000 Runes and Flamedrake Talisman, a very useful item to have when facing foes with fire damage.