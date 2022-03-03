Elden Ring Crystalian Boss Guide

Crystalian is one of the bosses in Elden Ring. She is a crystal-encased humanoid boss. In this guide, we’ll show you how to beat the Crystalian Boss in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Crystalian in Elden Ring

Crystalian is an optional boss fight to face in Elden Ring, which means you do not have to defeat her in order to progress to the next region. Taking up the fight though will earn you some useful rewards to make your main journey much easier.

There are three Crystalian Bosses in Elden Ring:

Spear Crystalian

Staff Crystalian

Ringblade Crystalian

One thing they all have in common is their extremely tough crystal bodies, which is useful to know because you can adopt a similar offensive approach against all three of them.

Crystalian, the Field Boss, can be found in Academy Crystal Cave, Altus Tunnel, and Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel. Simply go to one of the locations and descend; you’ll eventually meet Crystalian there, and the battle will begin.

Crystalian Boss Attacks

All of their attacks have been explained below in order for players to not only dodge but also counter.

Spear Crystalian: Crystalian will try to land a hit on you with the top of the spear making 3 to 5 jumps in the Spear Combo move. This is a slow attack, and you’ll realize it coming, so move back to a safe distance to avoid being hit.

Staff Crystalian: Crystalian will project a cone-shaped beam of crystals in front of you. To avoid being hit, you can roll to either side.

Ringblade Crystalian: Crystalian will launch small ring blades from a distance. It will also flip at you the large ring blades. Roll or block the small ring blades while moving will avoid the large ones.

How to Defeat Crystalian Boss in Elden Ring

If the proper strategy is used, defeating the Crystalian boss fight will not be too difficult. As a general rule, you should cast spells to distract Crystalian, and then take him down with aggro.

The crystal armor layer of a Crystalian is the key to success. Simply breaking through the crystal armor layer will end the fight because you will be able to overwhelm Crystalian with ease after that.

Backstabbing Ringblade Crystalian is the best way to break her armor. Backstab her and shatter her armor whenever you see an opening.

As soon as her armor breaks, stunlock Crystalian and aggro her to death. Crystalian will take significant damage from each hit once the armor is shattered. Make the hits count and bring the battle to a close.

Magic and Ranged style players can use Glintstone Pebble. It can do enough damage to cause Crystalian to tumble. Following that, your magical strikes will deal substantial damage.

To make Crystalian combat even easier, use the Mist spell to reduce Crystalian health while remaining at a safe distance.

You will receive the following rewards for defeating the Crystalian boss