Elden Ring Flying Dragon Greyll Boss Guide

Flying Dragon Greyll is an optional boss in Elden Ring. It can be found in the northeast parts of Dragonbarrow in Caelid. This guide contains all that you should know before heading out to behead the Flying Dragon Greyll boss in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Flying Dragon Greyll in Elden Ring

Flying Dragon Greyll can be found patrolling the Farum Greatbridge in Caelid. It is located between the northern and southern parts of Dragonbarrow.

How to Defeat Flying Dragon Greyll in Elden Ring

Greyll has a number of attacks that can end your adventure. Those attack moves have been discussed below in the context of the approach players should take based on their preferred gameplay style.

That being said, there exists a way of killing the dragon boss without even taking any damage. This is specifically tailored for ranged players. To do this, go to the other side of Farum Greatbridge and get on the surface indicated in the picture below.

Now at the indicated location, position yourself such that you are able to dodge almost every attack of the dragon and also able to cast your attacks on it. If you somehow get yourself just below the edge of a little cliff, you can cast continuous ranged attacks and would receive no damage at all.

For melee players

The players are advised to always stay mounted to have the advantage of mobility. Melee players can launch effective attacks by staying close to the boss. Aim for the feet of the dragon while staying under them for an instance to launch the attack and then look for an escape before being crushed.

Stay on the left side of the bridge which will make you less vulnerable to its fire-breathing attack. Both the grounded fire breath and the flying fire breath start from the right side of the bridge.

When you see the fire breath attack coming, which will be very obvious from the glowing mouth of the dragon, try to get yourself under the dragon where you’ll be safe and will have much time to launch a handsome number of attacks on the boss.

For the players who prefer to stay unmounted, the strategy remains the same, but they won’t be that agile to dodge all the attacks of the boss.

Just focus on the feet and legs to launch your maximum attacks. Attacking the head may not be that effective for the reason that it moves a lot and even jumping attacks won’t be able to hit precisely.

For magic players

This is a long fight and the players must be aware of their Cerulean Flasks count. Make sure that you carry enough and don’t run out of them. Using slow charging attacks while being unmounted can be very dangerous here.

The Rock Sling spell combined with Meteorite Staff aimed at head stuns the boss and proves to be a great help for casters. Ranged attacks like Glinstone Pebble and Loretta’s Greatbow are also good to use in the fight against Flying Dragon Greyll.

For ranged players

The ranged players may be liberal while choosing to stay mounted or not. Being mounted will help them dodge the breathing attacks.

On the other hand, staying unmounted will help in faster casting. The players can also run out of range when ranged attacks by the boss are launched and after the effect has tarnished, they may return to the ranged and continue the fight.

Hitting the boss from behind is not effective in the fight as it deals such a small amount of damage. Ranged players may also use the method of staying at points where the dragon can’t hit (as described earlier).

Remember that killing a dragon in Elden Ring grants you a Dragon Heart that you can use in the Church of Dragon Communion to attain Dragon abilities. Flying Dragon Greyll will similarly reward you with a Dragon Heart alongside 80,000 Runes upon death.