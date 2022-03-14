How to Get To Palace Approach Ledge Road in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is filled with sites of grace for the player’s ease. They allow players to fast travel to almost any point of interest, eliminating the need to get there on foot or horseback. This guide explains how to Get to the Palace Approach Ledge Road site of grace in Elden Ring, located in Mohgwyn Palace.

How to Get to the Palace Approach Ledge Road Site of Grace in Elden Ring?

There are two methods to get to the Palace Approach Ledge Road Site of Grace. One is by using the teleporter located in the Consecrated Snowfield, and the other is by using a medal that you get by completing a side quest for an NPC named, Varre. We will be going over both of these methods in detail.

Method #1 – Using the Teleporter in Consecrated Snowfield

If you are already venturing the snowy region of Elden Ring and want to reach the Mohgwyn Palace, then perhaps using the teleporter will be a lot more convenient for you.

For your ease, we have an image showing the teleporter’s location.

However, to be able to use this teleporter, you will need to find both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion. After you have the Haligtree Secret Medallion, head to the location in the screenshot above to find the teleporter, which Sanguine Noble NPC will guard.

Defeat the enemy to use the teleporter, which will take you to a cave leading to Mohgwyn Palace. Keep moving forward, and you will soon find the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace.

Method #2 – Using Pureblood Knight Medal

The second and much easier way to reach the Palace Approach Ledge Road Site of Grace is by using the Pureblood Knight Medal, which you get as a reward during the Bloody Finger questline for the White-Faced Varre.

Using the medal, you will reach Mohgwyn. First, you have to go across the Blood River on the north side, then climb the mountain while sticking to the path to reach the site of grace but beware, as you will face enemies in the river.