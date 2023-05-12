How To Get Prince Of Death’s Staff In Elden Ring

If you are looking for a staff for a death sorcery build, consider getting the Prince of Death’s Staff in Elden Ring. This weapon has a passive ability to boost all of your death sorceries for a lot of damage.

The Prince of Death’s Staff primarily scales with both intelligence and faith, making it one of the better hybrid Glintstone Staffs in Elden Ring. This staff will outscale most of the other staves in the game as long as you can invest as many points into both intelligence and faith.

Prince of Death’s Staff location in Elden Ring

The Prince of Death’s Staff is located at the top of a tower in The Nameless Eternal City. However, you cannot just enter the Eternal City ruins in Elden Ring. You need to first gain access to Deeproot Depths which can be done in two ways.

Defeat Valiant Gargoyle

The first way requires you to defeat the Valiant Gargoyles at the Siofra Aqueduct Site of Grace in Elden Ring.

Once the gargoyles are taken care of, make your way to the waterfall area at the back of the boss arena. You will find a coffin here that you can ride straight to Deeproot Depths.

Even better is that when you come out of the coffin, you will be right next to a Site of Grace to rest before proceeding.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Explore Frenzied Flame Proscription

You can only use this method after defeating the Mohg, the Omen boss.

Head to the Cathedral of the Forsaken Site of Grace. There will be a chest here that you need to move out of the way to reveal a hidden passage at its back. Take the passage to reach the Frenzied Flame Proscription Site of Grace in Elden Ring.

From there, you must roll toward the southeastern wall to open up a hidden passage that will take you toward another chest. You can loot the chest and move into the wall behind the chest to unlock another secret pathway. This pathway will take you toward the Deeproot Depths in Elden Ring.

Head to Nameless Eternal City

Head for the Namelss Eternal City Site of Grace after finally entering Deeproot Depths in Elden Ring. The Prince of Death’s Staff is at the top of a tower here that can only be accessed from the rooftops.

These rooftops are very easy to climb as they are structured in a ramp-like way. You can mount any roof, and just after reaching the first interaction, you can jump down toward the left side.

Keep going until the branch turns left toward the tower. You just have to reach the top of the tower to get your hands on the Prince of Death’s Staff in Elden Ring.

Prince of Death’s Staff upgrades and stats

The initial damage output stats for this Staff show that you can inflict around 25 physical damage and 144 sorcery on your foes in Elden Ring. However, the good thing about this Staff is the zero-skill cost.

Remember, you need to invest in your Intelligence and Faith attributes to get your hands on these upgrades, so use your runes to scale up these attributes in Elden Ring.

The upgraded version of the Death’s Staff allows you to inflict 43 physical damage. This weapon is perfect for death sorceries spells, including the Tibia’s Summons, Ancient Death Rancor, and others.

The damage output from all these spells gets a 10 percent boost due to Prince of Death’s Staff in Elden Ring. So if you are a death sorcerer, this is a must-have weapon in Elden Ring.

However, the Prince of Death’s Staff cannot be infused with any Ashes of War but it does not mean that weapon lacks the power to destroy the enemies.

For most of the game, the Gelmir Glintstone Staff can outperform the Prince of Death’s Staff, but after reaching 50 on Intelligence and Faith attributes, the Gelmir one is no match for the Death’s Staff in Elden Ring.

Is Prince of Death’s Staff better than Carian Regal Scepter?

The Prince of Death’s Staff has a higher sorcery scaling than Carian Regal Scepter in Elden Ring. Hence, it becomes far more powerful in the late game compared to the Carian Regal Scepter through just your Faith and Intelligence scalings.

However, you can use the unique Ash of War with your Carian Regal Scepter Staff that boosts the damage and puts the CRS staff in the best Staff category in Elden Ring. So if you are looking for a Staff for the super-late-game playthrough, Prince of Death’s Staff is better in Elden Ring.

On the other hand, you can use Carian Regal Scepter through the mid-phase of your game to benefit fully from the boosted full moon sorceries and infused ash of war in the game.