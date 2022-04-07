Talismans are accessories in Elden Ring that can help improve various stats. The Ritual Sword Talisman does this by increasing your attack power by 10 percent. The following guide will show you where to find the Ritual Sword Talisman in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Ritual Sword Talisman in Elden Ring

The Talisman is found in the Lux Ruins located southeast of the Altus Plateau. Travel the slope north of the Grand Lift of Dactus to get to the ruins. Head to the Altus Highway Junction from the Erdtree Gazing Hill. Head southwest from there and then right before the Grand Lift.

The forest around the ruins is patrolled by demi-humans and hence the players approaching the area are advised to be cautious. After entering this two-room mini-dungeon, the players will encounter the only demi-human boss in there which is guarding the locked door behind which lies the Talisman.

Players will fight against Gilika, who is fairly easy to deal with. A few slashes from a good weapon would be enough to kill her.

Get past the boss and you’ll find the Talisman in a chest within a small locked room that can be open after killing the boss.

Maintaining a full health bar will enable the Ritual Sword Talisman to increase your attack power. The increase is applied to all stats at once and every stat will be 10% more effective in the duration of activation.

The Talisman is of great use for players using one-shot abilities like Bloodboon Ritual or Comet Azur. Ritual Sword Talisman combined with Blessed Dew Talisman, recovers 2HP per second and helps maintain the maximum HP. The same can be combined with Ritual Shield Talisman which helps increase the defense while maintaining the increased attack at the maximum HP.