How To Get The Fire Scorpion Charm In Elden Ring

Fire Scorpion Charm is a talisman in Elden Ring that increases your Fire Damage by 12% but also makes you take 10% more damage from physical attacks. This twin scorpion-shaped talisman is a perfect build for players inclined towards builds that employ fire-based weapons and sorceries.

A good talisman can change the whole build for the better and can prove invaluable during PvP matches. In this guide, we will help you locate the Fire Scorpion Charm from the scorching mountains of Mt. Gelmir and discuss if it is worth it to obtain or not.

Fire Scorpion Charm Location

Fire Scorpion Charm can be obtained from a spirit hiding on the roof of Fort Laiedd in the western part of Mt. Gelmir region. You will hear the spirit crying once you access the rooftops. This is a late-game area, as it can only be accessed after you reach the Altus Plateau.

FYI You can go through the Ruin Strewn-Precipice or collect both Dectus Medallions to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus and reach the Altus Plateau.

You can also access Mt. Gelmir early in the game. This involves getting captured by a Virgin Abductor present at the bottom of Raya Lucaria Academy. From the great lift in the library, keep going down until you reach the bottom. Allow the Virgin Abductor to kill you by grabbing.

This will lead you to Mt. Gelmir immediately. However, you will need to defeat two bosses to proceed any further.

Once you reach Mt. Gelmir by any means necessary, go all the way west to reach the fort marked on the map. It is Fort Laiedd, guarded by the Fire Prelate. You can defeat him to obtain Prelate’s Inferno Crozier Hammer.

Open the door at the end of the courtyard to access the stairs to the rooftop. Go northwest until you hear the spirit crying and cursing. It is on the other side of the wall, and you can reach it by jumping over the broken section of the wall. The Fire Scorpion Charm is present near the spirit and yours for the taking.

How to use the Fire Scorpion Charm in Elden Ring

Fire Scorpion Charm is best used with weapons and sorceries that are fire-based. It doesn’t matter if they belong to the black flame category.

Our favorite pick for this talisman is the Blasphemous Blade. We don’t recommend pairing it with Rivers of Blood Katana.

In PvP, Fire Scorpion Charm only increases your fire damage by 8% while you get 15% more physical damage. It is a great talisman to have for the Blasphemous Blade build but we recommend using a strong shield in addition to avoid physical damage as much as possible.

Use the Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear for the cracked tear that increases Fire Attack Power by 20% (12.5% in PvP). It stacks with Blasphemous Blade and gives you a whopping 30% more Fire Damage against enemies.