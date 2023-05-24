How To Get To Sellia, Town of Sorcery In Elden Ring

Located on the shores of the Swamp of Aeonia, In Elden Ring, the Sellia Town of Sorcery is a location filled to the brim with sorcery-related items. You can find this area in the Swamp of Aeonia. It is easy to access this town, however, the challenge is leaving this place. It requires players to solve magical puzzles.

You will have to first get Sellia Secret and then drop down all three magical Braziers located in the town. For that, you have to light candles on each of the Brazier.

Once all this is done, the Site of Grace needed to exit the Sellia will reveal, and players can exit the town.

Read this guide to get the step by step on how to get all the items in Sellia, Town of Sorcery.

Sellia, Town of Sorcery location in Elden Ring

The Swamp of Aeonia is found in the central part of Caelid. If you follow the shores of this swamp, you will end up in the Sellia, Town of Sorcery. There are several ways to get to this place.

The first one is through Limgrave. Once there, you need to travel to the region’s Northern Part, which will lead you directly into the Caelid. You can then travel to the Southern entrance of Sellia by taking the road South.

Alternatively, you can reach through the Swamp of Aeonia. Simply access the swamp through Caelid. Sellia, the Town of Sorcery will be on the Northeastern end after getting out.

The third and last way involves journeying through the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. Access the teleporter chest in the Limgrave’s Dragon-Burnt Ruins. Pass through the tunnel and exit it and then proceed North to reach the Sellia, Town of Sorcery.

What to do at Sellia, Town of Sorcery in Elden Ring

Get Sellia Secret

The town of Sellia has magical seals that you need to break and get your hands on the secret items. These items are located inside the chest hidden behind these magical barriers.

To unlock these barriers, you first need to earn the item called Sellia Secret. For that, you need to begin the Millicent Questline and talk to the Sage Gowry. He will then ask you to kill Commander O’Neil.

Once this boss is defeated, you will earn Unalloyed Golden Needle. Take this needle to the Sage Gowry who will give you Sellia’s Secret. You will get all the detail on how to break open the Magical Seals.

Collect items from the streets

The town of Sellia has several items lying on the streets that you can gather without doing anything as a prerequisite.

You will find Redmane Painting from the rubble between the buildings close to the South Entrance. Another item you will find is Poison Greases. For that, you need to make your way to the stairs located before the rock walls.

Seek out the abandoned house North of the Site of Grace. Defeat the dog inside to get Rotten Stray Ashes. There is also a Golden Seed that you can pick up from the tree located to the North of Sellia.

You can also find Poison Blooms on the roof of a house located on the edge of the Swamp of Aeonia.

Remember the tree where you got the Golden Seed. There is a building located right next to it on the South end. Once you have reached its balcony, you will find Staff of Loss.

Behind this building which has a tree with a scarab on it, defeating which will get you the Double Slash Ash of War. The same building also has Spelldrake Talisman +1 inside a Treasure Chest.

If you travel to the center point of the Sellia, you will find a body on top of the house ledge. You will get Toxic Mushroom from that body.

The last item you will find in Sellia is the Stonesword Key. To get it, you need to make your way to the archway that links two buildings on the south end of the town. Once there, you can find it from the dead body.

This is it for all the items you can collect in Sellia, Town of Sorcery in Elden Ring.

Light up the first Brazier

To light up the first Candle Tower, you need to make your way to the staircase located on the North end of the town. Once there, you need to jump onto the big branch on the right side.

The same branch will connect you to the ladder which will lead directly to the top of the first candle tower. Once there, you can light up the first Candle.

Light up the second Brazier

For the Second Candle Tower, you need to head back to the staircase located on the North end of Sellia. After that, head on to the Rot Bridge by heading South from the staircase landing.

Using the Rot Bridge, jump onto the building ahead and then to its roof. Once you are on top, travel ahead to the roof with the chimney and then to the roof with roots growing from the side.

On the South side, you will encounter Marionette Soldier whom you need to defeat. After that, you will encounter the second rot bridge which will lead directly to the tower with the second candle. Once there, you can light the Second Candle.

Light up the third Brazier

For the third candle tower, you don’t need to travel further since it is a stone’s throw away from the second one. From the vantage point of the second tower, you will be able to see the third tower.

Simply jump ahead between the two roofs and the third tower will be ahead. Use the ladder inside the tower to climb up top and light the final candle.

All Seals are Shattered

Now that all three candles are lit up, you will have managed to break open all magic seals. Not only that but the boss arena located on the Northwest corner of the Sellia will also be unlocked.

Behind each seal, there is a treasure chest that has different items which you need to collect. If you travel to the West end of the town, you will come across the chest behind the first seal which will contain Spelldrake Talisman +1.

Opening the chest behind the second seal will get you Night Comet Sorcery. Similarly, you will get an Imbued Sword Key from the chest behind the third seal. From the same building, you will also find Cerulean Tear Scarab helmet if you travel to the upper floor.

Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest Boss Fight

The boss arena is located behind the seal on the Northwestern edge of the town. Now that all the seals are removed, you can easily access it. The Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest bosses can be found and defeated here.

Both these bosses are fairly easy to defeat due to the low health pool. Nox Swordstress uses a sharp-edge whip that can attack players from range. Similarly, Nox Priest will mainly attack using magical spells.

After defeating the duo, you will be rewarded with Nox Flying Sword as well as 6,400 Runes. At the back of the room where you fought Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest, you will find a Treasure Chest which will contain Lucast’s Glintstone Staff which will enhance the FP cost of magical sorceries.

There is nothing else remaining once you defeated the Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest. You can then head to the Northern part of the town and exit the town after activating the Sellia Backstreets Site of Grace.

Also, you can continue the Milicent Questline by heading to the Church of the Plague.