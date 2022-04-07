Elden Ring Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest Bosses Guide

Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest are a duo boss fight in Elden Ring featuring a female warrior and a male spellcaster. The encounter is purely optional and not required to advance the main storyline. However, if you’re still interested, the following guide will show where to find and defeat the Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest boss in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest

Both the swordstress and priest are found northwest of Sellia, Town of Sorcery, in eastern Caelid. When you reach them, you’ll find their chamber to be sealed by a magical barrier.

Don’t turn back though. All you need to do is hop across the rooftops in the northwest portion of the map to light a brazier. That will open the chamber for you to enter.

How to Defeat Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest in Elden Ring

Trying to attack one of the bosses when the other is nearby will often prove fatal. They both have long-range attacks. The better choice is to split the bosses and specifically target the Nox Priest with ranged attacks because the Nox Swordtress is most likely to stay back.

Take note that you can easily stagger both the Swordstress and the Priest. They also have relatively low health, meaning that heavy attacks can finish this fight quicker.

One blow from a two-handed weapon will cause the bosses to stagger, giving you an opening to get in some attacks. Your critical attacks will prove highly effective here.

Melee players are likely going to have a challenge here when trying to get in close. This fight will be much easier for ranged or spellcasters. That being said, the bosses will deflect your projectiles. When using Glintstone Arc at maximum range, the missile will be broad enough to hit them even if they dodge.

When you’ve finally managed to take down the Nox Priest, go all-in on the Nox Swordstress.

How to Get Lusat’s Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring

Defeating the duo boss will give you a Nox Flowing Sword Curved sword and 6,400 Runes. Once they are defeated, you can also enter the crypt to the north of the location and loot the chest inside to get Lusat’s Glintstone Staff.

Lusat’s Glintstone Staff is probably the most powerful weapon a mage can have in Elden Ring. The staff requires you to invest at least 10 points in Strength and 52 points in Intelligence.

Mages using a single spell to cheese enemy bosses like the Comet Azur spell will need not search for any other weapon when they find Lusat’s Glintstone Staff.