How To Get Graven-School Talisman In Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, players have multiple opportunities to get stronger and better. You can upgrade your equipment, level up your attributes, and wear gear that gives certain bonuses. Talismans are such an item that provide different boosts in the game. One such talisman is the Graven-School Talisman, a favorite of magic users.

It provides a boost to your sorceries and is comparatively easy to get. If you want to know the exact steps you have to take to get it, read on.

Graven-School Talisman location in Elden Ring

You can get the Graven-School Talisman from the Academy of Raya Lucaria in Elden Ring. From the Debate Parlor Site of Grace, head west and then turn right before going down the stairs. You will see an empty bookcase in from of you that you can destroy to reveal an illusory wall.

Do so and enter, and you will enter a room with a chest in front of you. Open it and grab the loot, and then face the way you came from to find a ladder to your right. Ascend it and reach the upper section.

Move through the walkway and go to the far side of the room to the end where you will see some wooden planks. Jump on them and drop down the hole to another corridor and down the second hole.

You will drop down into a room where you will have to fight some Living Jar enemies. Deal with them as you wish and then approach the giant crystals for the Graven-School Talisman.

Graven-School Talisman effects

The Graven-School Talisman will increase your sorcery potency by 4 percent in Elden Ring. Though not a big number, it can be helpful by providing you with the extra oomph you need to become a powerful magic user. The effect can stack with other sorcery boosts so it can make a difference.