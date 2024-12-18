How To Get The Carian Piercer Sorcery in Elden Ring

A sorcery used by Carian riders, Carian Piercer, summons a Carian Greatsword that impales enemies without mercy. With an instant cast time, the enemies don’t even know what hits them.

Carian Piercer sorcery is hidden in plain sight in Elden Ring. You can easily miss it as it can be obtained by killing a hidden teardrop scarab. Let us help you find it and tell you how to use it effectively against the enemies.

Carian Piercer Location

Carian Piercer in Elden Ring can be obtained by killing a Teardrop Scarab in the gardens of the Caria Manor.

Caria Manor is found in the northwest corner of Liurnia. This area plays an important role in the game as it allows you to access Ranni’s Questline and witness a major alternate ending.

Once you reach the entrance of Caria Manor, go straight until you reach the first fountain of the garden. Beware of the Finger enemies, as they usually hide themselves in the soil or on the walls.

From the first fountain, turn right and go northeast. This will take you into a narrow alley inside the garden of Caria Manor. Locate the blue teardrop scarab and kill it as fast as you can.

FYI If the teardrop scarab disappears without you killing it, rest at the nearest Site of Grace to make it reappear.

Upon killing the teardrop scarab, it will drop the Carian Piercer sorcery in Elden Ring.

Carian Piercer Stats and Requirements

Carian Piercer sorcery requires 27 Intelligence and a staff to cast. It costs 17 Fp and 25 Stamina per cast in addition to one spell slot.

This sorcery summons a magic greatsword that deals magic and stance damage to the enemies. You can increase the attack distance and poise damage upon charging the spell.

You can chain Carian Piercer with Carian Greatsword to deal two hits, one slash followed by a Pierce attack for a varied combo.

Godfrey icon boosts this spell by 15% and stacks with Carian Glintstone Staff, increasing this spell’s potency by another 15%.