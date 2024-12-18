How To Get The Glintstone Icecrag Sorcery In Elden Ring

A sorcery of the Old Snow Witch, the Glintstone Icecrag is used to inflict magic damage and freeze enemies. In this guide, we will teach you how to obtain this sorcery and why it is one of the best early-game ice magic in the Elden Ring.

Glintstone Icecrag Location

Glintstone Icecrag Sorcery can be purchased from Preceptor Seluvis for 7,500 Runes at Seluvis’s Rise.

To reach this area, you must first defeat Rennala, Queen of Full Moon, at the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Once done, go to the Caria Manor in the northwest corner of Liurnia.

Complete Caria Manor by defeating Royal Knight Loretta at the Royal Moongazing Ground. This will give you access to the Three Sisters area.

Meet the lunar princess Ranni at her rise and enter her service. Talk to three apparitions and go south to find Preceptor Seluvis in his rise.

He will give you Seluvis’s Potion and ask you to administer it to Nepheli Loux. For the best outcome, give the potion to Sir Gideon Ofnir and lie to Seluvis.

FYI If you find Seluvis dead, take his Bell Bearings to the Twin Maiden Husk at the Roundtable Hold. From there, you can purchase this sorcery.

He will accept your answer and will allow you to purchase sorceries from him, including the Glintstone Icecrag.

Glintstone Icecrag Stats and Requirements

Glintstone Icecrag requires 15 Intelligence and a Staff to cast. You will also need 12 FP and 26 Stamina in addition to one spell slot.

This is a cold sorcery that summons an ice glintstone. Upon impact, this glintstone deals magic damage and inflicts Frostbite upon the enemies.

The potency of this spell can be increased by 10% if you equip the Snow Witch’s Hat. When compared to the Great Glintstone Shard, Glintstone Icecrag has less damage output, low range, and is a bit slower. However, it is overall better due to its ability to inflict Frostbite in just a few hits.

With low Intelligence requirements, easy to find, and cheap to purchase, Glintstone Icecrag is a really good sorcery for players looking to freeze their enemies in their tracks.