How To Get Carian Regal Scepter In Elden Ring

The Carian Regal Scepter in Elden Ring is one of the best weapons for intelligence builds as it scales with this stat. You can get this magical scepter by defeating a Great boss and exchanging their remembrance at the Roundtable Hold.

This unique Scepter is Queen Rennala’s weapon. She uses it to enhance her full moon abilities, passed down to her family as an essential heirloom. As this scepter is for casting magical spells, the stats requirements differ slightly from strength or dex-based weapons.

It also scales with intelligence (B-int, E-str, E-dex). Being a magic-casting weapon, Carian Regal Scepter severely lacks in doing physical damage (24 base physical damage) but does massive sorcery damage (162 base sorcery damage).

Carian Regal Scepter location in Elden Ring

To obtain this Glintstone Staff, you must find and kill another shard bearer, Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. She is a legendary boss who is present in the Grand Library of Raya Lucaria. You can find this area to the West of The Lands Between; the nearest site of grace is “Church of the Cuckoo.”

Entering Raya Lucaria in Elden Ring requires finding another key item, Academy Glintstone Key. You can get it by defeating a Glintstone Dragon in the West of the academy. In the Grand Library of Raya Lucaria, you will encounter Rennala, Queen of the Moon.

Defeating her will get you the “Remembrance of the Moon.” Take this remembrance to Roundtable Hold and talk to Fingereader Enia. She will offer Carian Regal Scepter in exchange for this unique consumable item.

Is Carian Regal Scepter Good in Elden Ring?

Being a special boss weapon and its affiliation with the moon, Carian Regal Scepter increases the damage output of moon sorceries like Rennala’s Full Moon and Ranni’s Dark Moon sorceries. Carian Regal Scepter has a unique skill called Spinning Weapon (20 FP cost).

This skill allows you to use your armaments for defense. The armaments rotate violently in front of you, and any enemy that comes in contact with the spinning weapon takes a lot of magical damage. Boss weapons are always a fan favorite to create various builds, and Carian Regal Scepter is no exception.

Due to its excellent damage output with magic and a further boost to moon-based skills, this weapon can be paired with intelligence-based armor sets and accessories to create fun Carian Regal Scepter builds for PvP in Elden Ring. You can make this weapon even deadlier by upgrading it using the Somber Smithing Stones.

Should You Choose Carian Regal Scepter or Full Moon?

That’s a tough choice indeed and many players struggle with it. One thing players should know that choosing any of the rewards isn’t related to any achievement or trophy however, if you are looking to get both, Walking Mausoleums in Elden Ring can help you get both as they can duplicate the remembrance for you. Just make sure that your duplicate the remembrance before you use it.

Both of these require very high level intelligence to work so if you aren’t a mage, the choice shouldn’t matter to you anyway. However, personally i adore the Full Moon Spell affect so I went with that. Eventually, it will all come down to your personal preference. If you already have a good staff for your build, Full Moon Spell will be the logical choice.