How To Get The Magic Scorpion Charm In Elden Ring

A talisman used by assassins to strike their foes from shadows, Magic Scorpion Charm in Elden Ring increases your magic attack power at the cost of damage negation. This is the most sought-after item for any Sorcery build in the game.

Acquiring Magic Scorpion Charm is a headache, given how complex the process is. In this guide, we will help you acquire it by completing an important questline and tell you why it is one of the best talismans the game has to offer.

Magic Scorpion Charm Location

Magic Scorpion Charm in Elden Ring is associated with Seluvis’s Questline. It is a reward from the Preceptor Seluvis for getting him the Amber Starlight.

Seluvis’s questline is complex and can fail at any time. If he dies, you won’t be able to get the Magic Scorpion Charm in that playthrough. For this reason, follow the steps below precisely in order.

TIP Don’t hand over the Fingerslayer Blade to Ranni at any point during Seluvis’s Questline, as she will kill him instantly after that.

Defeat Rennala at the Academy of Raya Lucaria and go to the Caria Manor in northwestern Liurnia.

Defeat the Royal Knight Loretta to access the Three Sisters area.

Talk to Ranni at her rise to start her questline. She will ask you to meet Seluvis at his rise, west of Ranni’s Rise.

Talk to Seluvis, and he will give you a potion to give to Nepheli Loux.

You can find Nepheli Loux at the Roundtable Hold after helping her at the Village of the Albinaurics.

Either give the potion to Nepheli or Ofnir and then go lie to Seluvis about it.

Find Seluvis’s secret hideout east of his rise. Talk to him multiple times, and he will allow you to buy two of his puppets in exchange for Starlight Shards.

After purchasing the second puppet, talk to Seluvis. He will tell you about his plot and ask you to find Amber Starlight.

Talk to Pidia at Caria Manor to purchase a map for the location of Amber Starlight on the Altus Plateau.

Find the Amber Starlight and hand it over to Seluvis. As a reward, he will give you Magic Scorpion Charm and the potion to give to Ranni.

At this point, you can continue Ranni’s Questline as normal and let her kill the snake Seluvis.

Magic Scorpion Charm Stats and Uses

Magic Scorpion Charm increases the Magic Attack damage of the caster by 12% and also increases the damage taken by 10%.

This talisman is a must-have for sorcerer builds as it massively increases the attack power of your sorceries and incantation. As most sorcery builds are meant to deal with the enemies from afar, the 10% tradeoff for extra damage is totally worth it.

Magic Scorpion Charm also stacks with the Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear, increasing your total magic attack power by 35%.

If you missed the Magic Scorpion Charm on your playthrough, you can always go for the Graven-Mass Talisman, as it grants you 8% additional magic attack power without any debuff.

You can sell this talisman for 500 Runes to any merchant in the game.