Elden Ring Illusory Walls Locations Guide

Having a hard time finding Illusory walls and accessing the secret paths in Elden Ring? Well, not anymore! In this detailed guide for Elden Ring, we’ll be jumping into all the Illusory Walls locations and the treasures locked behind them. So without further ado, let’s begin!

Elden Ring Illusory Walls Locations

Illusory Walls are hidden walls scattered throughout the lands of Elden Ring. Just as they sound, these are illusion walls that act as an artificial barrier between secret paths and rooms that lead to treasures, special weapons, and dangerous bosses.

What’s interesting about these walls is that it’s tough to tell which wall is Illusory and which is not. This is because they look identical to all the walls present in the room; hence it becomes easy to miss one.

One way to find them is to always check in crowded rooms. There are higher chances of them acting as a real wall in crowded rooms than appearing alone in an empty one.

The second way is to read player messages. I know what you’re thinking, there are dozens of player messages near walls that are often lies and just lead to you clunking a random wall with your weapon.

Most of the lies are obvious and you just never know when one of the more possible ones could be true, so whack away ye Tarnished!

Here are the locations to so far discovered Illusory Walls in Elden Ring.

West Liurnia

There are about 4 Illusory Walls in Road’s End Catacombs. First, head towards the summoning pool and then take the stairs towards the alcoves.

Hit the first one as it’s your first Illusory wall. Now hit the second last alcove as this is your second Illusory wall.

Now follow the path going down from here, and you’ll meet two dead ends. These are your fourth and fifth Illusory Walls. Hitting them will unleash the door to a boss.

The Academy of Raya Lucaria



You’ll find about 3 Illusory Walls in this area. First, go to the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace and then head upstairs. Next, hit the wall across from the enternace, and this will be your first Illusory Wall.

Now from here, head to the Debate Parlor. Once you’re there, turn right and take the first staircase.

Then turn right again and enter the room with staircases on both sides. Next, go up and hit the wall on the left, and that will be your second Illusory Wall.

The third will be in the Academy of Raya Lucaria acting as a bookshelf. Hitting it will unleash a room containing a chest with the Comet Sorcery spell.

Kingsrealm Ruins



This Illusory wall will act as a large brick wall. Hit it to unleash a new Site of Grace in Kingsrealm Ruins.

Sage’s Cave



You’ll find about 4 Illusory walls here. The first Illusory Wall can be located near the path before the campfire.

The second Illusory Wall can be located between the two bazaars. And the third and fourth can be found in the nearby waterfall with two chests in the middle of it.

Leyndell Royal Capital



In the Leyndell Royal Capital, there’s a sealed tunnel outside a lake towards the west side of the map. The tunnel is covered with walls with cavities on them.

Hitting one of the cavities will break the Illusory Wall. Hit them all till you finally break the Illusory Wall and reveal the path.

Now go down that path and hit walls around as there’s one more Illusory Wall just around in the tunnel.