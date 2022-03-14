Elden Ring Great Runes Locations Guide

There are seven Great Runes to have in Elden Ring. These are powerful items that provide different types of passive bonuses, which is precisely why each Great Rune will require players to defeat a demigod in the game. The following guide will explain all Elden Ring Great Runes Locations for players to know.

Once a Great Rune is dropped by a demigod, it will first need to be activated at its corresponding Divine Tower.

After activation, in order to equip it, you will need to head to a Site of Grace and then use a rare consumable called Rune Arc. By doing this, your Great Rune will become active and it will stay so until you die or switch it out for another Great Rune.

Below we have listed the locations of all the Great Runes that are present in Elden Ring and how to get them.

How to Get Godrick’s Great Rune

Godrick’s Great Rune can be obtained by defeating Godrick the Grafted. Godrick is located in the Stormveil Castle in Limgrave.

Once you obtain Godrick’s Great Rune, you can get it activated by heading to the Limgrave Divine Tower. Godrick’s Great Rune is a really good rune, as it raises all of your attributes.

How to Get Great Rune of the Unborn

The Great Rune of the Unborn can be obtained by taking down Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. Rennala can be found at the Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia.

This Great Rune is different from all other Great Runes, as it cannot be equipped or activated. Great Rune of the Unborn will allow you to respec your character whenever you want. You will need a Larvel Tear in order to respect your character every time.

How to Get Radahn’s Great Rune

This great rune is dropped by Starscourge Radahn boss, who is located in Redmane Castle in Caelid. This Castle is located on a small island in the southern part of Caelid. Once you have your hands on Radahn’s Great Rune, you will have to go to Divine Tower of Caelid.

Radahn’s Great Rune provides boosts to Health, Stamina and FP, increasing Health by 15% and Stamina and FP by 12.5%.

How to Get Morgott’s Great Rune

This great rune is dropped by Morgott, the Omen King. He is located in the Altus Plateau in Leyndell, Royal Capital.

After defeating and obtaining Morgott’s Great Rune, it can be activated by heading to the Divine Tower of East Altus. In order to reach this divine tower, you will need to utilize the elevator of Forbidden Islands.

Equipping Morgott’s Great Rune will provide a huge boost to your health, increasing it by 25%.

How to Get Rykard’s Great Rune

Rykard’s Great Rune can be obtained by taking down Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. Rykard can be found in the western part of Altus Plateau, on Mt. Gelmir, Volcano Manor.

After defeating Rykard, take the Great Rune dropped by him to Divine Tower of West Altus. This divine tower is located south of Lyndell.

Rykard’s Great Rune has a good boost effect as well, as it restores some of your HP when you defeat enemies.

How to Get Mohg’s Great Rune

Mohg’s Great Rune can be obtained by defeating Mohg, Lord of Blood. This boss is located in Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum in Mohgwyn Palace.

To activate this great rune after obtaining it, you will need to return to Divine Tower of East Altus, the same divine tower you need to go to activate Morgott’s Great Rune.

The effect of this great rune is also quite unique, as whenever your summon kills an enemy, you gain HP. Summon can be another player or a Spirit Ash.

How to Get Malenia’s Great Rune

Malenia’s Great Rune can be obtained by defeating Malenia, Blade of Miquella. Malenia is located in the northern part of the map, in Haligtree Roots at Great Haligtree. You can get here using the Teleport gate in Ordina, Liturgical Town.

To activate Malenia’s Great Rune, you will need to go to ‘Isolated Divine Tower’. The ability that Malenia’s Great Rune provides is that it will recover HP when you attack and damage enemies.