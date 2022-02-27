Great Runes are significantly important when it comes to dealing with some of the most difficult enemies in Elden Ring. They are obtained through Rune Arcs and as such, the following guide will explain how to farm (and use) Rune Arcs and Great Runes in Elden Ring.

What are Rune Arcs in Elden Ring

As already stated above, Rune Arcs are used to access Great Runes in Elden Ring. When players defeat specific bosses, they can access a Great Rune; which ultimately means that you should collect all of the Great Runes scattered in the world before going up against the final boss.

However, Great Runes are useless if you don’t possess Rune Arcs as you cannot access the former without having Rune Arcs on your hand first. So, grabbing Rune Arcs is necessary if you want to deal with bosses with ease.

How to use Rune Arcs and Great Runes

Rune Arcs do increase the HP of characters, but we recommend you keep it in your inventory for making the Great Runes more effective.

Apart from improving health and minimizing the negative effects, it can also be used to take on enemies. Various Great Runes have different effects, so you can use them according to your situation.

If you get killed during the fight, Great Rune will lose its effect. Now, you will need to get a new Rune Arc to get access to Great Runes again.

With more than one Great Runes in hand, you can also shift to the other one at any time at a Site of Grace. However, keep in mind that you won’t be able to get access to the abilities of a new Great Rune that you are using until you give another Rune Arc in exchange for it.

How to farm Rune Arcs in Elden Ring

Rune Arcs are scattered at random across the world of Elden Ring. There are two ways to get Rune Arcs which include searching around the lands and purchasing them by going to the locations described ahead in this guide.

Rune Arcs are available to purchase at Roundtable which can be accessed by passing through Enia first. Another place where it can be purchased is the Nomadic Merchant that is found near the lakes. You can get these by giving away 4000 Runes at any of the two mentioned places.

The second way to get them is by searching around the Elden Ring. They are placed in many locations at Elden Ring like dropped by rats as an item, lying over decaying bodies inside catacombs, under the stairs, inside of chests, and you can also get them as a reward when you defeat the enemies.