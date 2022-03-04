How to Activate Rykard’s Great Rune in Elden Ring Divine Tower of West Altus

All of the main bosses of Elden Ring drop Great Runes, but the problem lies in finding the place to activate them. This guide will help you activate Rykard’s Great Rune in Elden Ring by taking you to the Divine Tower of West Atlus.

How to Activate Rykard’s Great Rune in Elden Ring

Great Runes provide huge boosts to the player when activated and equipped. But activating them can prove difficult since you don’t know where to go and what to do. To activate Rykard’s Great Rune, you need to go to the Divine Tower of West Altus.

At the outskirts of Leyndell Royal Capital, you can find the Sealed Tunnels. Get to the tunnel entrance by traversing the hillside path outside the capital.

The entrance to the tunnel is at the edge of a shallow river. You can complete the tunnel similarly to any other tunnel you have completed up till now.

You start the tunnel by going down an elevator, clear out the miners, and then kill the boss. However, here you will find an additional path that leads out to the back of the tunnel to a new building, the Divine Tower of West Altus.

To find this secret exit, you need to turn right after the grace in the tunnel and open the illusory wall.

There are multiple illusory walls in quick succession, and opening all of them will lead to a deep well with many branches growing through it. Platform your way down these branches.

From here, the path is completely open, and you will have no problem finding your way out. Once you reach the divine tower, simply go up to the top and activate Rykard’s Great Rune.

What does Rykard’s Great Rune Do?

Rykard’s Great Rune restores HP whenever you kill an enemy. This allows you to clear out large mobs of enemies without having to use too many of your flask charges.

In addition, since most of the open-world bosses also have smaller enemies with them, you can kill them to get back some HP if you are running low in flask charges.