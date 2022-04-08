Elden Ring is a huge game and there are a lot of items hidden away in the massive open world. One of these is the Black Knife Armor Set. This guide will help you find the Black Knife Armor Set in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Black Knife Armor Set in Elden Ring

Black Knife armor set has deep lore implications in Elden Ring since the Black Knife assassins were the ones who stole the Rune of Death and killed the firstborn of Marika, indirectly leading to the Shattering of Elden Ring. For this, many of the lore fanatics of Elden Ring would want to get their hands on the armor of the notorious group.

The armor set can be found in Consecrated Snowfield which is an end game area and to get to this area, you need the Secret Haligtree Medallion.

Once you have reached Consecrated Snowfields, you will want to get to Ordina, Liturgical Town which is located in the northern corner of the area.

Here, as you enter the town, you can spot a large staircase at the end of the town that leads to a closed door. Under the first archway of this staircase is a dead body off which you can loot the Black Knife Armor Set.

Black Knife Armor Stats

Black Knife Armor is light armor in Elden Ring. The interesting feature of the armor set is that when the chest piece of the armor is equipped, your footstep sound is muffled, similar to the function of Crepus’s Vial talisman.

To get this perk for the chest piece, you need to make sure that the Cape is attached and the armor is not altered. If you do alter the chest piece to remove the cape, you will lose the silent footstep perk of the armor.