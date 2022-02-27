Elden Ring Incantations Locations Guide

Incantations are Magic Spells in Elden Ring that have many helpful effects ranging from healing and curing status effects to dealing damage within a broad area. In this guide, we’ll be looking at Incantations Locations in Elden Ring and discuss their uses and the difference between Sorcery and Incantations.

What Are Incantations in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, there are two types of Magic: The first one being Sorcery and the other is Incantations. Sorcery is mainly used to cast spells to either weaken or completely take down enemies during a battle.

On the other hand, Incantations are almost identical to Sorcery, but they have an entirely different set of spells.

For example, Incantations don’t use staff but instead use a Seal (Elden Ring primary weapon) or any other weapon with the same function. These are really difficult to master but come in handy for self-cure or for curing an ailment.

Incantation Trainer Locations

Most of the time, Incantations are received through NPCs in Elden Ring. These NPCs are known as trainers. Below is a list of all Incantations Trainers found in Elden Ring.

Corhyn: found at the Roundtable Hold

found at the Roundtable Hold D hunter of the Dead: found at Church of Irith

found at Church of Irith Gurranq/ Beast Clergyman: found at the Bestial Sanctum (north-east Caelid).

How to Use Incantations in Elden Ring

You need seals to cast Incantation Spells in Elden Ring. You can buy these seals from the Roundtable. Once you have acquired the seal, you can then learn or buy spells from different vendors.

After that, all you have to do is sit at A Site of Grace and navigate to the “Memorize Spell” menu, where you’ll be able to equip the different incantations you have bought.

Once you have your seal equipped, simply press either of the shoulder buttons to cast the spell.

Elden Ring Incantations Locations

Below are the locations of all Incantations in Elden Ring.

Assassin’s Approach

FP: 15

Slot: 1

FAI: 10

Assassin’s Approach is received as the initial Incantation for the Confessor Class. It’s used for silencing footsteps and reducing fall damage.

Bestial Sling

FP: 7

Slot: 1

FAI: 10

Bestial Sling is found at Bestial Sanctum as a reward from Gurranq, Beast Clergyman, for providing him the first Deathroot. It’s used for Rapidly flinging multiple sharp rock shards.

Catch Flame

FP: 10

Slot: 1

FAI: 8

Catch Flame is received as the initial equipment for the Prophet Class. It’s used for briefly sparking flames from their hands.

Cure Poison

FP: 7

Slot: 1

FAI: 8

Cure Poison is purchased for 1000 Runes from Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold. It’s used for curing poison ailment and reducing poison buildup.

Divine Fortification

FP: 10

Slot: 1

FAI: 10

Divine Fortification is found at Weeping Peninsula as a drop from Teardrop Scarab on top of a structure with yellow moss on it. It’s used for increasing holy damage negation.

Dragonclaw

FP: 32

Slot: 1

FAI: 17

ARC: 13

Dragonclaw can be found on an island with the Church of Dragon Communion. However, for this, you just need a single Dragon Heart. It’s used for channeling a dragon to scratch adversaries using dragon claws.

Dragonfire

FP: 28

Slot: 1

FAI: 15

ARC: 12

Dragonfire can be found on an island with the Church of Dragon Communion. However, for this, you just need a single Dragon Heart. It’s used for channeling dragons to use flaming breath.

Dragonmaw

FP: 62

Slot: 1

FAI: 24

ARC: 16

Dragonmaw can be found on an island with the Church of Dragon Communion. However, for this, you just need a single Dragon Heart. It’s used for channeling dragon to bite the opponents.

Flaming Sling

FP: 14

Slot: 1

FAI: 12

Flaming Sling can be purchased for 800 Runes from Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold. I’s used for throwing balls of raging fire.

Flame, Cleanse Me

FP: 14

Slot: 1

FAI: 12

Flame, Cleanse Me is found in the hands of a corpse at Fire Monk camp. It’s used for reducing buildup and curing poison and scarlet rot.

Flame, Protect Me

FP: 39

Slot: 1

FAI: 24

Flame, Protect Me is found at Caelid Waypoint Ruins on a corpse near the two flame carts. It’s used for increasing physical and fire-affinity attack power.

Frozen Lightning Spear

FP: 36

Slot: 1

FAI: 34

Frozen Lightning Spear is found as dropping from Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella. It’s used for stabbing overhead via an ice lightning spear.

Heal

FP: 32

Slot: 1

FAI: 12

Heal is received as the initial equipment for the Prophet Class. It’s used for Healing your HP along with your nearby allies.

Lightning Strike

FP: 17

Slot: 1

FAI: 28

Lightning Strike is found as a dropping from a Teardrop Scarab at Weeping Peninsula. It’s used for summoning lightning bolt that increases upon impact.

Litany of Proper Death

FP: 17

Slot: 1

INT: 17

FAI: 17

Litany of Proper Death can be studied for 2500 Runes with D, Hunter of The Dead. It’s used for creating an image of order to deal an extraordinary amount of damage.

Order Healing

FP: 15

Slot: 1

INT: 11

FAI: 11

Order Healing is found in the Siofra Aqueduct as a dropping from Teardrop Scarab. It’s used for reducing death blight buildup.

Order’s Blade

FP: 22

Slot: 1

INT: 13

FAI: 13

Order’s Healing can be studied for 3000 Runes with D, Hunter of The Dead. It’s used for enchanting right-hand armament via holy damage.

Poison Mist

FP: 18

Slot: 1

FAI: 12

Poison Mist is found at Weeping Peninsula as a dropping from Teardrop Scarab southeast of the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace. It’s used for releasing poison mist.

Rejection

FP: 9

Slot: 1

FAI: 10

Rejection can be purchased for 1500 Runes from Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold. It’s used for producing a shockwave moving away any adversary in its way.

The Flame of Frenzy

FP: 16

Slot: 1

FAI: 16

The Flame of Frenzy is found at Callu Baptismal Church in the Weeping Peninsula on a corpse resting near the church pillar. It’s used for releasing a burst of a yellow flame of frenzy from eyes.

Urgent Heal

FP: 16

Slot: 1

FAI: 8

Urgent Heal is received as the initial Incantation for the Confessor Class. It’s used for healing a small proportion of HP.