Elden Ring Best Staffs Guide

Elden Ring has such a large variety of equipment that finding the best among them is always a hard task. This guide will help you select one of the best staffs in Elden Ring so that you can boost your sorceries to their maximum damage potential!

Elden Ring Best Staffs

Sorcery is no easy thing in Elden Ring; Sorceries also need to be cast fast so you don’t get caught in a hit and your spell is wasted. Plus, your sorceries need to hit hard when they do land on a foe.

A good staff allows you to cast stronger spells which make a lot of difference when you are fighting many of the late-game bosses. Some even improve your casting speeds.

This guide will help you find the best staff depending on your requirement by highlighting different staffs and their locations.

Best Starting Staff in Elden Ring

The Glintstone Staff is the best starting staff in the game and is found as the default staff on Prisoner Class. The low Int requirements allow you to freely wield it as you are exploring the world of Elden Ring.

The staff can be found as a confirmed drop off the sorcerer who is a part of the convey following the first wagon you can find south of Limgrave. Kill him to get the staff.

The staff has decent damage for the starting area and since it has B scaling in intelligence, the damage increase when you upgrade your intelligence is also high.

Best Casting Speed Staff in Elden Ring

If you find casting speeds to be a bit slow in Elden Ring, you can check out the Azur’s Glintstone staff. The casting of Azur’s Glintstone staff increases much more with Dexterity as compared to other staffs. Using Azur’s Glintstone staff makes it viable to use slow sorceries such as the Glintstone Comet in fast encounters as well.

The staff is found in Raya Lucaria’s Academy. Get to the location of the Second Glintstone Key and then jump down to the platform.

Here, kill the enemies and look around for a bridge leading to a room and is guarded by a single enemy. Inside this crystal-filled room is the Azur’s Glintstone Staff, and is the perfect choice for Dex/Int builds.

Keep in mind that this staff does have a downside in that it increases the FP cost of all spells casted with it.

Best Damage Staff in Elden Ring

Lusat’s Glintstone Staff is by far the strongest of all staffs. It has the highest scaling power, of 300, and spells cast from this staff deal the most damage of all.

Sorceries that are already strong, such as Comet Azur, before overpowered at destroying any enemy, even the bosses in the game.

This staff is found in Ruins of Sellia, Town of Sorcery in Caelid. After you break all the three seals in the town, a boss will appear in the northeastern side of the area. Defeat the boss and you will find Lusat’s Glintstone Staff at the back of the boss room.

Best Overall Staff in Elden Ring

For the best staff that is adequate in every essence, we recommend the Carian Regal Staff. This staff has a requirement of 60 Intelligence, making it a proper end game weapon.

Although the staff has no special features that make it unique, it is worthwhile due to its weapon art, Spinning Weapon.

You spin the staff in front of you, and although it doesn’t deal high poise damage, the rapid hits in successions do deal massive poise damage. This can be used to easily stagger common enemies in the game, and sometimes even larger enemies such as trolls.

The staff is found after you defeat Rennala in Raya Lucaria’s Academy. You can get the staff by using her remembrance at the witch in the room of the Two Fingers.