Getting your hands on the Comet Azur spell is quite straightforward in Elden Ring. Getting to the location where the spell is can however be a bit tricky. The following guide will explain everything related to the Comet Azur spell in Elden Ring, including its location and how to use the spell.

How to Get Comet Azur Spell in Elden Ring

In order to get the Comet Azur Spell, you have to go over to the Seethewater Terminus and head southwest and it’ll be behind a boss that you can actually just skip.

From the Erdtree Grazing Hill, head north along the precipice and then through the town and there’ll be a path you can take to get to the mountain that we want to go to the Volcanic Mountain.

Go past the Wyndham Ruins to find the Mt. Gelmir Lost Grace Site. Keep following the Seethewater river and avoid the small volcanic eruptions along the way because these eruptions can do crazy amounts of damage.

Keep moving north and then west from the fork until you reach the Seathwater Terminus. From Seethewater Terminus until you see a castle and from the castle, head west to reach a gigantic pool of lava where they have to face Magma Wyrm Makar.

Go around the Lava pool and take left from the fork. Now, you will be in a graveyard looking place. Keep moving along while following the mountain on your left until you see a boss jumping from the cliff.

Ignore the boss and keep moving forward to find Craftsman’s Shack Lost Grace Site. From there, keep moving along the mountain on your left and you will encounter another boss.

Go past the boss and you will reach the Hermit Village. Go past the Hermit Village and skip the boss on your way. Just past the boss, you will find a Lost Grace.

Just behind the Grace, you will find Primeval Sorcerer Azur. Talk to the Primeval Sorcerer Azur to get the Comet Azur Spell.

How Does the Comet Azur Spell Work?

The Comet Azure spell is the ultimate weapon for intelligence-based magic users in the game. It fires a tremendous comet within a starry torrent, which can do up to 10,000 damage if you are in the later or mid-stages of the game.

The Comet Azure spell can be acquired at the Altus Plateau and to get there, you must have a high-level character. That and the Grand Lift of Dectus must be activated.

Comet Azur Spell is a late-game spell because the Intelligence requirement is astonishing, 60 to be exact and it just drains your FP. You won’t have much room left over for your FP and for your mind attribute. So, it costs 40 Intelligence initially to cast and then 10 for each tick after that and it uses three memory slots just to equip it.

For 60 Intelligence, you’ll need to be around level 100 to actually use this realistically unless you’re just fully committed because you will need a ton of mind so that you can hold that cast for long enough to do around 10,000 damage. You can use this spell before level 100 only if you take away everything except for Intelligence and Mind.

The spell can easily destroy the bosses in PvE but for PvP, using a Comet Azur spell is not practical because it takes such a long time and is easy to dodge. You can’t change direction with it as you’re casting.