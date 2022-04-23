The Dragoncrest Shield Talisman and its variants in Elden Ring provide a specific amount of physical damage negation. Keep on reading to know how to find all of the Dragoncrest talisman variants.

Where To Find Dragoncrest Shield Talisman In Elden Ring

Dragoncrest Shield Talisman is a great accessory to increase your defense against physical damage. It increases physical damage negation by 10 percent, which can further be increased by 13 and 17 percent by finding two other variants.

All of the variants of the talisman are located at hard-to-reach places on the map but all of them are worth the hastle they cause.

Below you’ll get to know the location and procedure to find each variant of Dragoncrest Shield Talisman in Elden Ring

Where To Find The Base Dragoncrest Shield Talisman

This base talisman is found in Caelid. Go to the Bestial Sanctum in Dragon Burrow in Caelid to get your hands on the talisman.

The route to the talisman is the same as for Cinquedea Dagger. To find it, get inside the structure and head towards the west of the entrance.

Now get to the building’s pillars by carefully leaping down to the jutting roots below. The players may use soft cotton here to reduce the fall damage.

After getting to the lowest level, head northeast to lay your hands on your first Dragoncrest Shield Talisman.

Where To Find The Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +1 Variant

This variant can be found in the famous Sainted Hero’s Grave which is located in the middle of the Altus Plateau.

To reach the location, leave the walls of the capital from the outer Wall Battleground Site of Grace and then head down west to the Rampartside Path. At the entrance of the dungeon is a Black Assassin guarding the entrance.

Get inside the Grave and reach the first corridor where the blades are falling. The next level can be reached by making use of the falling blades trap. After a blade falls down, stand on it and get to the next level.

After getting to the next level, you’ll encounter a chamber locked with an Imp Seal Statue Seal. Make use of the Stonesword Key to open the hurdle and then look at the right corner and find the Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +1.

Where To Find The Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +2 Variant

This final variant also known as Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman is found in the Crumbling Farum Azula. Get over the Godskin Duo to get your way to the Dragon Temple Altar Site of Grace and then go through the pathway ahead leading to Maliketh’s Liar.

The Dragoncrest Shield Talisman +2 Variant is located on secluded rubble under the main Walkway. The Walkway is in the section of floating debris between Dragon Temple Lift and Rooftop.