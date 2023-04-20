Best Berserk’s Guts Build In Elden Ring

Similar to the previous Souls games, Elden Ring too takes great inspiration from the critically acclaimed manga series, Berserk.

It has always been a custom to create Guts in a Souls game. Also known as the Black Swordsman, Guts is the protagonist of Berserk who wields a giant Greatsword that he uses to smash demons and ghouls.

Thanks to the numerous equipment and items available in Elden Ring, you can make a Guts build that looks and plays like him.

How to create Guts’ character in Elden Ring

The first step in making a Guts build from Berserk in Elden Ring is creating a character with the same likeness.

Here are the cosmetics and appearance settings that you can use in Elden Ring’s character creation screen to create Guts from Berserk.

Skin Color

Red: 126

Green: 88

Blue: 70

Face Template

Bone Structure: 5

Form Emphasis: 0

Apparent Age: 110

Facial Aesthetic: 60

Facial Balance

Nose Size: 108

Nose/Forehead Ratio: 85

Face Protrusion: 110

Vert. Face Ratio: 114

Facial Feature Slant: 119

Horiz. Face Ratio: 136

Forehead Glabella

Forehead Depth: 135

Forehead Protrusion: 195

Nose Bridge Height: 58

Ridge Protrusion 1: 76

Ridge Protrusion 2: 143

Nose Ridge Width: 63

Brow Ridge

Brow Ridge Height: 195

Brow Ridge: 96

Outer Brow Ridge: 136

Eyes

Eye Position: 192

Eye Size: 130

Eye Slant: 66

Eye Spacing: 205

Nose Ridge

Nose Ridge Depth: 225

Nose Ridge Length: 172

Nose Position: 149

Nose Tip Height: 50

Nose Protrusion: 38

Nose Height: 100

Nose Slant: 120

Nostrils

Nostril Slant: 164

Nostril Size: 93

Nostril Width: 115

Cheeks

Cheekbone Height: 192

Cheekbone Depth: 112

Cheekbone Width: 111

Cheekbone Protrusion: 107

Cheeks: 114

Lips

Lip Shape: 185

Mouth Expression: 195

Lip Fullness: 138

Lip Size: 150

Lip Protrusion: 50

Lip Thickness: 88

Mouth

Mouth Protrusion: 125

Mouth Slant: 6

Occlusion: 0

Mouth Position: 149

Mouth Width: 88

Mouth Chin Distance: 110

Chin

Chin Tip Position: 51

Chin Length: 125

Chin Protrusion: 147

Chin Depth: 158

Chin Size: 150

Chin Height: 195

Chin Width: 165

Jaw

Jaw Protrusion: 175

Jaw Width: 50

Lower Jaw: 95

Jaw Contour: 100

Hair

Hair: 5

Hair Color: Black

Luster: 10

Root Darkness: 255

White Hairs: 0

Facial Hair

Beard: 1

Beard Color: Match Hair

Luster: Match Hair

Root Distance: Match Hair

White Hair: Match Hair

Stubble: 125

Skin Features

Pores: 255

Skin Luster: 130

Dark Circles: 70

Dark Circle Color: Black

Body

Head: 128

Chest: 255

Abdomen: 165

Arms: 168

Legs: 148

Body Hair: 130

Body Hair Color: March Hair

Musculature: Muscular

How to make a Guts Strength build in Elden Ring

Anyone who has watched Berserk knows that Guts is all about power. It takes great strength to use a Greatsword like Guts and so, we will also be making a Strength-based build for Guts in Elden Ring.

Finding Guts’ Dragon Slayer sword in Elden Ring

Once you have your Guts character, it is time to find his signature weapon. Make your way to the northern half of Limgrave to reach the Smoldering Church. You will find the Heavy Sword here in a cart.

The Heavy Sword is a massive Greatsword that looks and feels the same as the Dragon Slayer sword which Gutsts uses in Berserk.

You cannot make a Guts Berserk build in Elden Ring without giving him his signature weapon.

Finding Guts’ Berserk armor in Elden Ring

You need Blaidd’s armor set to complete your Guts’ build in Elden Ring. For this purpose, you need to complete Ranni the Witch’s side quest. Once you have done that, reach the location marked on the map above and head outside Ranni’s Rise to defeat Blaidd, the Half-Wolf.

That will give you his armor set which not only looks like Guts’ Berserker armor but also has a few properties that function the same in Elden Ring.

Talismans

With the weapon and armor out of the way, you can focus on obtaining the remaining equipment that best suits a Strength-based Guts build in Elden Ring

Ritual Sword Talisman

Arguably the best talisman to use for the Guts Strength build is the Ritual Sword Talisman.

You get additional attack power by increasing your maximum HP, which means that your first attack is always going to hit hard at the start of a battle.

To acquire this Talisman, you must defeat Demi-Human Queen Gilika and find it inside a chest in the Lux Ruins.

Starscourge Heirloom

Starscourge Heirloom is used for increasing your Strength in Elden Ring. Although the damage output isn’t that massive, you can still use it to reach the required stats for your weapons.

This gives you enough time to explore the map and increase your Strength even further. You can find this Talisman at Fort Gael inside a chest.

Shard of Alexander

A variant of the Warrior Jar Shard Talisman. The Shard of Alexander is arguably one of the best Talismans to equip in Elden Ring for Strength and melee builds.

You can use it to increase the attack power of your skills by 15%. You can find this Talisman after completing Alexander’s questline.

Radagon’s Soreseal

Radagon’s Soreseal is another useful Talisman and one of the best ones to use for your Guts build in Elden Ring.

It scales with vigor, endurance, strength, and dexterity. You can use it to increase parts of your stats at the expense of 15% of damage taken. You can find this Talisman at Fort Faroth atop a corpse.

Flasks

Flask of Wondrous Physick is the best option for this build. It allows you to combine the Strength-knot Crystal Tear and Stonebarb Cracked Tear to increase your Strength and the possibility of breaking the enemy’s stance.

To acquire this Flask, you can visit the Third Church of Marika Site of Grace and find it on the floor near the statue.

Ash of War

Your main Ash of War for a good Strength-based Guts build needs to always be the Lion’s Claw in Elden Ring. This allows you to perform the same move Guts performs in Berserk, which is a front flip followed by a large blade slam.

You can find this Ash of War in the southern part of Fort Gael North Site of Grace. However, prior to receiving the Lion’s Claw, you must defeat the Lion Guardian in the area.

Incantations and Spells

Flame, Grant Me Strength will be your go-to spell for this build. It provides an increase in the attack damage of both physical and fire affinity.

To acquire this spell, you must head to the backside of Fort Gael and find it atop a corpse.

Great Rune

Godrick’s Great Rune is a highly recommended Rune as it increases all attributes of this build serving as a cherry on top.

With an overall increase in each stat especially Strength, you can annihilate even the strongest enemies the game offers as the Black Swordsman.

To acquire this Rune, you must visit the Stormveil Castle and defeat Godrick the Grafted.

Stats

You do have a little freedom when it comes to allocating stats for Guts in Elden Ring. You need to focus mainly on Strength, Vigor, and Endurance.

The following stats are recommended by us for a highly optimized Guts build in Elden Ring.