Best Berserk’s Guts Build In Elden Ring

Similar to the previous Souls games, Elden Ring too takes great inspiration from the critically acclaimed manga series, Berserk.
It has always been a custom to create Guts in a Souls game. Also known as the Black Swordsman, Guts is the protagonist of Berserk who wields a giant Greatsword that he uses to smash demons and ghouls.
Thanks to the numerous equipment and items available in Elden Ring, you can make a Guts build that looks and plays like him.
How to create Guts’ character in Elden Ring
The first step in making a Guts build from Berserk in Elden Ring is creating a character with the same likeness.
Here are the cosmetics and appearance settings that you can use in Elden Ring’s character creation screen to create Guts from Berserk.
Skin Color
- Red: 126
- Green: 88
- Blue: 70
Face Template
- Bone Structure: 5
- Form Emphasis: 0
- Apparent Age: 110
- Facial Aesthetic: 60
Facial Balance
- Nose Size: 108
- Nose/Forehead Ratio: 85
- Face Protrusion: 110
- Vert. Face Ratio: 114
- Facial Feature Slant: 119
- Horiz. Face Ratio: 136
Forehead Glabella
- Forehead Depth: 135
- Forehead Protrusion: 195
- Nose Bridge Height: 58
- Ridge Protrusion 1: 76
- Ridge Protrusion 2: 143
- Nose Ridge Width: 63
Brow Ridge
- Brow Ridge Height: 195
- Brow Ridge: 96
- Outer Brow Ridge: 136
Eyes
- Eye Position: 192
- Eye Size: 130
- Eye Slant: 66
- Eye Spacing: 205
Nose Ridge
- Nose Ridge Depth: 225
- Nose Ridge Length: 172
- Nose Position: 149
- Nose Tip Height: 50
- Nose Protrusion: 38
- Nose Height: 100
- Nose Slant: 120
Nostrils
- Nostril Slant: 164
- Nostril Size: 93
- Nostril Width: 115
Cheeks
- Cheekbone Height: 192
- Cheekbone Depth: 112
- Cheekbone Width: 111
- Cheekbone Protrusion: 107
- Cheeks: 114
Lips
- Lip Shape: 185
- Mouth Expression: 195
- Lip Fullness: 138
- Lip Size: 150
- Lip Protrusion: 50
- Lip Thickness: 88
Mouth
- Mouth Protrusion: 125
- Mouth Slant: 6
- Occlusion: 0
- Mouth Position: 149
- Mouth Width: 88
- Mouth Chin Distance: 110
Chin
- Chin Tip Position: 51
- Chin Length: 125
- Chin Protrusion: 147
- Chin Depth: 158
- Chin Size: 150
- Chin Height: 195
- Chin Width: 165
Jaw
- Jaw Protrusion: 175
- Jaw Width: 50
- Lower Jaw: 95
- Jaw Contour: 100
Hair
- Hair: 5
- Hair Color: Black
- Luster: 10
- Root Darkness: 255
- White Hairs: 0
Facial Hair
- Beard: 1
- Beard Color: Match Hair
- Luster: Match Hair
- Root Distance: Match Hair
- White Hair: Match Hair
- Stubble: 125
Skin Features
- Pores: 255
- Skin Luster: 130
- Dark Circles: 70
- Dark Circle Color: Black
Body
- Head: 128
- Chest: 255
- Abdomen: 165
- Arms: 168
- Legs: 148
- Body Hair: 130
- Body Hair Color: March Hair
- Musculature: Muscular
How to make a Guts Strength build in Elden Ring
Anyone who has watched Berserk knows that Guts is all about power. It takes great strength to use a Greatsword like Guts and so, we will also be making a Strength-based build for Guts in Elden Ring.
Finding Guts’ Dragon Slayer sword in Elden Ring
Once you have your Guts character, it is time to find his signature weapon. Make your way to the northern half of Limgrave to reach the Smoldering Church. You will find the Heavy Sword here in a cart.
The Heavy Sword is a massive Greatsword that looks and feels the same as the Dragon Slayer sword which Gutsts uses in Berserk.
You cannot make a Guts Berserk build in Elden Ring without giving him his signature weapon.
Finding Guts’ Berserk armor in Elden Ring
You need Blaidd’s armor set to complete your Guts’ build in Elden Ring. For this purpose, you need to complete Ranni the Witch’s side quest. Once you have done that, reach the location marked on the map above and head outside Ranni’s Rise to defeat Blaidd, the Half-Wolf.
That will give you his armor set which not only looks like Guts’ Berserker armor but also has a few properties that function the same in Elden Ring.
Talismans
With the weapon and armor out of the way, you can focus on obtaining the remaining equipment that best suits a Strength-based Guts build in Elden Ring
Ritual Sword Talisman
Arguably the best talisman to use for the Guts Strength build is the Ritual Sword Talisman.
You get additional attack power by increasing your maximum HP, which means that your first attack is always going to hit hard at the start of a battle.
To acquire this Talisman, you must defeat Demi-Human Queen Gilika and find it inside a chest in the Lux Ruins.
Starscourge Heirloom
Starscourge Heirloom is used for increasing your Strength in Elden Ring. Although the damage output isn’t that massive, you can still use it to reach the required stats for your weapons.
This gives you enough time to explore the map and increase your Strength even further. You can find this Talisman at Fort Gael inside a chest.
Shard of Alexander
A variant of the Warrior Jar Shard Talisman. The Shard of Alexander is arguably one of the best Talismans to equip in Elden Ring for Strength and melee builds.
You can use it to increase the attack power of your skills by 15%. You can find this Talisman after completing Alexander’s questline.
Radagon’s Soreseal
Radagon’s Soreseal is another useful Talisman and one of the best ones to use for your Guts build in Elden Ring.
It scales with vigor, endurance, strength, and dexterity. You can use it to increase parts of your stats at the expense of 15% of damage taken. You can find this Talisman at Fort Faroth atop a corpse.
Flasks
Flask of Wondrous Physick is the best option for this build. It allows you to combine the Strength-knot Crystal Tear and Stonebarb Cracked Tear to increase your Strength and the possibility of breaking the enemy’s stance.
To acquire this Flask, you can visit the Third Church of Marika Site of Grace and find it on the floor near the statue.
Ash of War
Your main Ash of War for a good Strength-based Guts build needs to always be the Lion’s Claw in Elden Ring. This allows you to perform the same move Guts performs in Berserk, which is a front flip followed by a large blade slam.
You can find this Ash of War in the southern part of Fort Gael North Site of Grace. However, prior to receiving the Lion’s Claw, you must defeat the Lion Guardian in the area.
Incantations and Spells
Flame, Grant Me Strength will be your go-to spell for this build. It provides an increase in the attack damage of both physical and fire affinity.
To acquire this spell, you must head to the backside of Fort Gael and find it atop a corpse.
Great Rune
Godrick’s Great Rune is a highly recommended Rune as it increases all attributes of this build serving as a cherry on top.
With an overall increase in each stat especially Strength, you can annihilate even the strongest enemies the game offers as the Black Swordsman.
To acquire this Rune, you must visit the Stormveil Castle and defeat Godrick the Grafted.
Stats
You do have a little freedom when it comes to allocating stats for Guts in Elden Ring. You need to focus mainly on Strength, Vigor, and Endurance.
The following stats are recommended by us for a highly optimized Guts build in Elden Ring.
- Vigor: 50
- Mind: 19
- Endurance: 40
- Strength: 80
- Dexterity: 15
- Intelligence: 9
- Faith: 8
- Arcane: 8