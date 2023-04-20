How To Get To Lux Ruins In Elden Ring

Elden Ring consists of a massive open world with several new locations to unlock. Each location offers various types of encounters and rewards to find. One such location is the Lux Ruins. The Lux Ruins are ruins that are filled with demi-humans that guard an underground chamber.

This location holds some of the best loot and can easily be missed during your venture into the open world. We have prepared this guide to help you find the Lux Ruins location in Elden Ring.

Lux Ruins location in Elden Ring

You will come across the Lux Ruins when exploring the western side of the Altus Plateau. However, there are other ways to enter the location as well such as from the Erdtree-Gazing Hill or Grand Lift of Dectus.

In the Elden Ring map below, we have marked the exact location where you can find this location:

You can access Lux Ruins from the Erdtree-Gazing Hill. This is by far the easiest way to reach the area. First, you need to fast travel to the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace. From there, you can head onto the southwestern side of the map to finally come across the Lux Ruins location.

However, if you do not have access to the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace, then alternatively, you can visit the location from either Atlus Plateau or Grand Lift of Dectus. If you have decided to go from Altus Plateau, then reach the location from the western cliffs. As for reaching Lux Ruins from the Grand Lift of Dectus, keep following the northeastern side till you find the Ruins.

What to do in Lux Ruins?

As you approach the Long-forgotten Ruins, you will be ambushed by a Lesser Demi-Human Chief down the slope from the Ruins. This creature can cause Blood Loss; therefore, it is best to avoid it and focus on entering the Ruins. However, if you do feel compelled to deal with him first, take care not to get hit.

Once inside, your main focus is to defeat the optional boss Demi-Human Queen Gilika. However, reaching her is a tough task since you will encounter several demi-humans on your way starting from the main entrance to Lux Ruins.

There are three Demi-Humans found sleeping at the main entrance of the ruins while others are kept on patrolling the area. There are a couple of treasure items to collect from the edges such as 1x String and 1x Rainbow Stone.

You can also collect 1x Teleporting Scarab from the right side of the ruined area. Dispatching this item will result in a drop of Ash of War: Shield Crash. This will allow rushing toward the enemy while smashing them in the process.

Once you have cleared the wave of demi-humans and made your way to the portal, you can now start the Demi-Human Queen Gilika boss fight.

After defeating the queen, you will receive 8,500 Runes as a reward. You can also enter the room opposite the stairs where you kill the queen to find a treasure chest containing the Ritual Sword Talisman.