Themes of the Souls games have often been inspired by the culturally hit manga and anime series Berserk. Berserk for fans and those unaware of the series has its fair share of monsters and demons. Guts, the main protagonist, always carries around a ridiculously large greatsword, and this guide shows you where to get Guts’ Berserk Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Where to Get the Berserk Greatsword in Elden Ring

For a title that is so heavily inspired by one work, it was absolutely essential for them to pay tribute to the legendary creator of Berserk, who sadly passed away in 2021.

You can find that Elden Ring is riddled with Berserk easter eggs. But in this guide, we will be focusing on getting the Guts Sword in Elden Ring.

How to Find the Guts Sword in Elden Ring

The players start their journey in the massive open world of Elden Ring in Limgrave. To the northeast of Limgrave lies the region of Caelid. Start by making your way over there, and once you are near the western border between the two regions, you can find a huge Black Wagon.

A few strong opponents will surround this wagon, and they might be too much for you to handle if you are still in the early game and haven’t leveled up much. That is why we suggest that you activate the Stake of Marika statue nearby if you need to respawn and have another go at it quickly.

Fortunately, you can skip the fight altogether and carefully maneuver your way onto the wagon, open the chest, retrieve the Berserker Greatsword, also known as the Guts Sword, from the chest and then leave the area quietly.

Guts Greatsword Stats



Here are the basic stats for the Guts Sword in Elden Ring:

FP Cost: 5

Weight: 23.0

Physical Damage: 164

Another bummer is that if you get the sword early on, you might not be able to use it. Because using the Greatsword at its maximum potential requires 31 points invested into Strength. So it might be a while before you can actually use the weapon properly.