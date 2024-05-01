Dragon’s Dogma 2 Best Side Quests

Side Quests are a great way to enjoy your Dragon’s Dogma 2 experience and take a break from the main story. With these side quests, you will get to interact with new characters, get unique rewards, and even unlock romance options.

I will be going over all those side quests that you should definitely do to enjoy the overall experience during your playthrough. Complete these particular side quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 will allow you access to new vocations as well as maister skills for them, so you can diversify your builds a bit.

FYI Keep in mind that there are certain side quests that are easily missable, either because you didn’t explore areas properly or reached points of no return that change the world state.

Side quests that unlock Vocations or skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can unlock some vocations early by completing certain side quests associated with them in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It is highly recommended that you should indulge in finishing all these side quests during your playthrough.

Vocation Frustration (Warrior and Sorcerer)

You will be tasked with heading inside the Trevo Mines during this side quest. All you will need to do is navigate through this specific mine, kill the enemies present inside, and find two chests. Each of these chests will be situated in different areas of this mine.

Once you open the chests, you will receive the Greatsword and the Archistaff, which you can then bring back to the guild. This way, you will be able to unlock the Warrior and Sorcerer vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Claw Them Into Shape

Claw them into shape sidequest is basically a pre-requisite sidequest that you need to undertake in order to learn the Warrior Maister’s skill in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This quest will have you finding and helping out Beren. You will need to deliver three swords to him first and then find him a recruit by venturing to the Vernworth area next.

After that, you can engage Beren in a friendly 1v1 duel and defeat him. However, at the end of this quest, Beren will get dismissed from his post following a Cyclops attack, which will then lead to the events of the sidequest Beren’s Final Lesson. You will earn the Champion’s Fable by completing this quest.

Beren’s Final Lesson

Following the events of the sidequest Claw them into Shape, you will need to meet with Beren again in Dragon’s Dogma 2. In this sidequest, you will only have two objectives, which will include killing the Cyclops with Beren and then meeting him later on.

Once you complete both of these objectives, you can speak with Beren and learn the Warrior Maister skill called Arc of Might. You will also receive the Lifetaker greatsword as a quest reward for completing Beren’s Final Lesson.

The Sorcerer’s Appraisal

This sidequest will involve you finding all five Grimoires in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for an NPC called Myrddin. Once you have collected all five Grimoires, you can head to Ibrahim’s Scrap Store first, which is situated at Checkpoint Rest Town.

You can pay this NPC merchant to make forgeries of all five of these books. Then, you can hand over the forged Grimoires to Myrddin. Keep in mind that you can also complete this quest by handing him three copies of these Fake Grimoires as well.

Completing this side quest is vital for you if you want to learn the Sorcerer Maister skills. As such, you will be able to learn valuable sorcerer skills such as Maelstorm and Meteoron.

Spellbound

Spellbound sidequest is somewhat closely related to The Sorcerer’s Appraisal sidequest. This particular quest will involve you handing the real Grimoires to an NPC called Eini. However, Eini will go on a rampage, so you will need to stop her without hurting her.

Her grandmother will thank you for saving Eini, and in return, she will teach you two ultimate Mage Maister skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

In short, once you complete the sidequest Spellbound, you will be able to learn the Mage Maister skills.

Put a Spring in Thy Step (Magick Archer)

Put a Spring in Thy Step is a random sidequest that can be initiated by speaking with the NPC dwarf called Gautstafr while going to Agamen Volcanic Island from Drabnir’s Grotto. You will need to bring him three wildflowers to ease his back pain.

After that, you will need to visit Gautstafr’s home and then escort him to the Hot springs at Volcanic Island Camp.

At the end of this specific sidequest, his wife Cliodhna will be revealed as the Magick Archer Maister, and this way, you will unlock the Magick Archer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

The Sotted Sage (Warfarer)

If you want to unlock the Warfarer Vocation, then you will need to pursue a certain side quest called The Sotted Sage. You will need to interact with a drunken NPC, Lamond, who will be present near one of the pillars at the Hot Spring.

All you will need to do is to get your hands on Newt Liqueurs (x3) and deliver these to Lamond. You can use Fruit Wine to craft the Newt Liqueurs.

Once you do this task, the Warfarer Vocation will be unlocked for you to access. You will also get to learn the unique Warfarer Maister skill called Rearmament from Lamond.

Side quests that include Romance options in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are two potential characters, Ulrika and Wilhelmina, that you can engage with during certain quests. This way, you can romance each one of these characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Readvent of Calamity

If you are interested in romancing Ulrika in Dragon’s Dogma 2, then you need to start with a sidequest called Readvent of Calamity. You will need to get to Melve first and then fend off the dragon that is attacking that area. After that, you will need to make another trip to Melve and head over to Ulrika’s house.

After some events, Ulrika will leave Melve, and you will have to go to Harve Village to meet her again. Once you have dealt with the monsters at Harve Village and spoken with Ulrika, you can venture back to Melve to inform Lennart about Ulrika’s safety.

Trouble on the Cape

The events of the sidequest Trouble on the Cape pick up after the quest Readvent of Calamity, and this way, you can get one step further in romancing Ulrika. You can start by finding her at Harve village and then set out to find the missing villager called Zoran.

He will be trapped in the Stormwind Cave so head inside this cave to meet up with Ulrika, kill the Saurians that come your way, and return back to the village with Zoran. This way, Ulrika will be made the new village head, and her admiration for you will increase.

Every Rose Has Its Thorn

You can get to romance Wilhelmina by making certain decisions while completing another side quest called Every Rose Has Its Thorn. Head to Vernworth Castle first and then speak with the NPC called Sven there. You can then go over to Patrick’s Estate and meet with Patrick, who will direct you to Allard’s Manor.

Now, you will need to make your way to Allard’s Manor to collect the evidence and then speak with Wilhelmina after finding the evidence. Hand over the murder report to her, and now that the evidence you found indicates Allard’s involvement, you will need to restrain him.

Next, you can simply escape the guards and make your way to the Rose Chateau Bordelrie to meet with Wilhelmina. This way, you will have successfully romanced Wilhelmina, and this meeting will also trigger a hidden romance scene with this specific character as well.

Side quests that unlock unique items in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are a ton of sidequests that will earn you some unique item rewards once you finish them during your progression. However, I will be going over some recommended side quests that you should do in order to get certain items.

Gift of the Bow

You can obtain the Ring of Proximity by undergoing the events of the sidequest called Gift of the Bow. This quest is quite simple, as you will need to go to the main plaza at Vernworth. There, you can meet with the Elven NPC called Glyndwr and buy him a bow.

Then, you can head over with this elf to train at the ruins north of the Trevo Mine. Train with the elf and show your archery skills by firing successful shots at the target.

A Trial of Archery

If you are interested in acquiring the Repeller Bow along with a Portcrystal for free then you should embark on the sidequest called A Trial of Archery.

Out of the Forest, Into the Forge

You can get your hands on the Warbler Capelet, which is a unique cloak, by undertaking this particular sidequest in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For Out of the Forest, Into the Forge quest, you will have to ask the elf Doireann to make Nutriabh for Brokkr. Gather the necessary ingredients and then deliver the elven dish to Brokkr near Bakbattahl.

You will be able to gather Scalecinder after giving Nutriabh to Brokkr. Give this Scalecinder to Doireann and with it she will be able to start the healing process of the Arborheart in Sacred Arbor.

A Game of Wits

A Game of Wits is a certain side quest that will involve you solving a total of ten Sphinx riddles. By completing each of these riddles, you will get the following rewards:

Portcrystal

Ferrystone (x3)

Unmaking Armor

Ring of Ambition

Eternal Bond

Whimsical Daydream

Eternal Wakestone

Unlock Dwarven Smithing in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Unlocking Dwarven Smithing in DD2 requires you to either help out Gautstafr or complete Sara’s questline in Bakbattahl. Completing Put a Spring in Thy Step will allow you to enhance your equipment with Dwarven style by talking to Gautstafr at Windwalker’s Home.

However, for Sara’s questline, you will have to do a bit of legwork. Unlocking the ability to enhance gear in Dwarven smithing style at Brokk’s Smithy will require you to complete Dulled Steel, Cold Forge and Steeled Resolve, Blazing Forge quests.

For Dulled Steel, Cold Forge, you will need to find Glimmercoal from Digger’s Ruins near Bakbattahl. Bring enough for Sara, and you will unlock the next quest. The next quest, Steeled Resolve, Blazing Forge has you escorting Sara as she carries a special, heated hammer from a cave.

Completing both these quests will allow Sara to offer Dwarven smithing services.