Dragon’s Dogma 2 Points Of No Return And Missable Quests

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, though, there are not too many Points of No Return, but there is a lot of content or quests that you can miss. Most of these quests are time-specific and can alter how your game progresses.

You can also miss some romance opportunities and associated trophies in Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, you don’t have to worry; you can fully avoid this and complete the game.

I will try to cover all the Points of No Return and other missable items so you can avoid missing them. Even if you miss some, there is a way to get it, which I will cover at the end.

Points of No Return in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The first point of no return in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is actually the race selection during character creation. The game allows you to change your character’s appearance, but you can’t change the race. You will need to stick with the race you choose at the start, so make sure you are making the right choice.

The second Point of No Return is during The Guardian Gigantus quest. If you progress too far in the quest and get to the Moonglint Tower, you can’t backtrack and must finish the game. You can’t return to it if you have skipped any quest, item, etc.

You will need to avoid this quest until you are sure that you have completed all the side quests and collected the trophies/achievements in Dragon’s Dogma 2 you want.

In addition to these Points of No Return, some quests can prevent you from completing other side quests as the world state changes or NPCs move away if you complete these particular side quests.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Missable Quests

Some quests in the game can fail if you progress too much without completing them. To prevent you from missing out on these, I have listed all the quests you can miss if you complete a particular quest.

While completing that quest, you will need to ensure that all the quests that can fail if you complete this are completed already. This way, you will not miss any Dragon’s Dogma 2 quests.

Quests that will fail after Feast of Deception

If you are about to complete the Feast of Deception quest, ensure the following quests are already completed, as you can’t complete them after this quest.

Brothers Brave and Timid

Nesting Troubles

Readvent of Calamity

The Ornate Box

Vocation Frustration

Quests that will fail after A New Godsway

If you have already completed the A New Godsway quest, you can’t complete these quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Tensions on the Highroad

Welcome to Battahl

Quests that will Fail after Legacy (Unmoored World)

If you have completed the Legacy quest and entered the “Unmoored World,” you can’t complete the following quest.

Tolled to Rest

The Sotted Sage

The Gift of Giving

Spellbound

Saint of the Slums

Put a Spring in Thy Step

Mercy Among Thieves

Gift of the Bow

Dulled Steel, Cold Forge

A Veil of Gossamer Clouds

A Game of Wits

A Beggar’s Tale

‘Twist a Rock and a Hard Place

Missable Romance Options and Rewards in Dragon’s Dogma 2

In DD2, the Ulrika and Wilhelmina romance can be missed if you don’t progress correctly. You must complete the Readvent of Calamity quest as soon as possible after getting it to romance Ulrika.

The Readvent of Calamity quest is time-sensitive and fails if you ignore it for too long. If that happens, you will not meet Ulrika in both Trouble on the Cape, and Home is Where the Hearth Is quests. As you can’t meet her, you will not get to romance her either.

Similar is the case with Wilhelmina; you can’t romance her if you fail the Every Rose Has Its Thorn quest. Getting to the Unmoored World will lock you out of this romance opportunity in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Some potential rewards, like the Eternal Wakestones, can be missed during A Game of Wits side quest. During this quest, you will need to solve all the Sphinx Riddles first and then attack her. If you attack her earlier, she will fly away, and you will miss the opportunity to obtain the Key of Sagacity, which unlocks the final chest.

TIP Ensure you have the Unmaking Arrow, as this is the only arrow that can kill Sphinx and get you the drop.

Outcomes of missing out on some quests

If you fail some quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2, their outcomes can change how your story progresses. For example, you may miss an NPC, which can prevent you from starting another quest.

FYI You can revive the missing NPC using a Wakestone by visiting a morgue in the nearby city and starting or progressing in the quest. Do keep in mind that Wakestones are hard to find so don’t waste them reviving useless NPCs.

For example, if you fail to complete the Ordeals of a New Recruit quest, Accardo will die, and you will not get to meet him. The same will happen during the Prey for the Pack quest: if you take too long to find the boy, the wolves will kill Rodge, and you will find his shirt.

One of the most important quests in the game is the Shadowed Prayers, and if you miss out on it, not just Nadina dies; you won’t be able to buy a house in Bakbattahl either. Moreover, you will fail two more quests, Candle in the Storm and Crossing a Shadow.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Missable Endings

As you might have known by now, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has three potential endings: Bad, Normal, and True. If you choose a bad ending to start the New Game Plus, you will not only miss out on the Normal and true endings but also will not be able to enter the Unmoored World.

If you go for the normal ending, you can still get the True ending but will miss the Bad Ending and Unmoored World. The True ending is the best I recommend, as you will only miss out on the Bad ending. After this, you can complete the Unmoored World and start New Game+.

Can you complete missed Quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

New Game+ is a way to unlock any missing trophy or try out different quest outcomes. You can complete all the missed quests in the second playthrough and choose a different ending.

Your level will stay the same, so you will have a much easier time in the second playthrough than the first. You can use the maxed-out gear to speed through the game and explore everything you might have missed earlier.