Where To Find Glimmercoal In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Glimmercoal is one of the rarest materials in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as it’s only found in one cave in Battahl. You have to gather this material for Sara, Brokkr’s apprentice, during the quest “Dulled Steel, Cold Forge”. While the location of this material can be relatively straightforward, finding it can be a bit more complicated.

In this guide, we’ll go over the exact location of Glimmercoal in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and we’ll also cover how exactly you can spot this material, what other uses it has, and whether you can farm it or not.

Glimmercoal Location Dragon’s Dogma 2

Glimmercoal is only found in one cave in Battahl, the Diggers Ruins. It is located west of Flamebearer Palace. Take the road leading out from Flamebearer Palace, then make a left and continue following the path until you arrive at the entrance of the cave.

Glimmercoal is a material that glows bright green in the dark. To find it, the best thing you can do is turn off your lantern and any other light source that you or your Pawns may be carrying. Now, head into the cave and gather as many as you can.

Do note that the cave is multistoried and you may need to explore every nook and cranny before finding 15 that Sara requires. The main thing to look out for when gathering Glimmercoal is Glymercoal in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While the two materials sound similar, they are very different.

Glymercoal is a synthetic version of Glimmer Coal that isn’t worth nearly as much as the real thing. It has a duller glow and can be found more abundantly. To complete the quest, make sure you’re picking up Glimmer Coal and not glymer coal.

FYI The Diggers Ruins contain many enemies so come prepared.

Can you farm Glimmercoal?

Glimmercoal can be farmed as it reappears once you rest at your camp or at an Inn. Apart from being a key item in the quest “Dulled Steel, Cold Forge”, it can also be sold to merchants for 180 Gold each.

If you’re able to gather 20 Glimmercoal in a single run, you can easily make 3,600 Gold by selling them. Additionally, it can also be given to several NPCs to earn +6 points of favor from them.