Dragon’s Dogma 2 Sphinx Location And All Sphinx Riddle Solutions

Solving all the Sphinx Riddles in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and defeating her can earn you an Eternal Wakestone. This wakestone is really useful if a Dragonsplague pawn has wiped out a town in your game. Meeting the Sphinx for the first time triggers A Game of Wits quest, and solving all her riddles will eventually complete it and get you the rewards you seek.

The Sphinx riddles are challenging, especially if you don’t know their solution. Failing in any will cost a lot, as you can’t reattempt it in the same playthrough. Make sure to rest at an Inn before attempting a Sphinx riddle so you can reload that Inn save in case you fail the riddle.

You can find the Sphinx in two locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2. After solving the five riddles at the first location, Sphinx will move to the second location, where you must complete the other five. However, getting to both these locations is not easy and requires a lot of traveling.

But you don’t have to worry. I will help you reach both locations of the Sphinx and solve all the riddles in the best possible manner, so you don’t have to do a lot of backtracking.

FYI Even if you solve all the Sphinx riddles, you can’t open the last chest behind the Sphinx. To do that, you will need to defeat the Sphinx in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and then open the chest using the Key of Sagacity.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Sphinx First Location – Mountain Shrine

To reach the Sphinx location, you must start from the Checkpoint Rest Town and head upward, as shown on the map. First, I recommend you reach the Riftstone of Fellowship and hire a pawn with Sphinx in their name (SphinxMother/Father/Parent, all three variations will work). This will help you complete a Sphinx riddle immediately.

While following the path, a broken bridge structure will appear. Climb it and follow the uphill path to reach the Riftstone. After this, continue to follow the path ahead and reach the Ancient Battleground.

This is the same location where you will find a Dragon and Cyclops fighting each other. Continue moving towards the castle and following its wall to find a ladder you can climb to reach above. Continue moving ahead, and you will find another ladder on the right side.

A little ahead from here, you will find another ladder you can climb. Turn right to find the entrance of the Worldsend Cavern. Cross this cave and exit from the other side.

As you exit, continue forward, and you will reach a tunnel. As soon as you exit the tunnel, you must climb a little to find the stairs to the Mountain Shrine. You can enter the shrine and talk to Sphinx in Dragon’s Dogma 2 to solve the riddles.

Riddle of Eyes Solution

In this riddle, the Sphinx asks you to bring the item of greatest value. Solving this is pretty easy: You only need to get back and enter the first door on the right. Right after entering, you must open the chest above the door.

This chest has a Sealing Pheal that you must take back to the Sphinx to complete the first riddle. This will unlock the chest and reward you with a Wakestone.

Riddle of Madness Solution

In this one, she will ask you to bring your most beloved, which is basically the Pawn with the most affinity. You can bring your Main Pawn to her, which will complete the second riddle and unlock the chest with a Portcrystal.

Riddle of Conviction Solution

As soon as you get the Portcrystal, I recommend you go for the Riddle of Conviction. To solve this, you need to hand over the Portcrystal or any other item you want the Sphinx to duplicate. After completing this, you can collect the second one from the chest. This is a great way to earn an extra, functioning portcrystal so make sure you use that as the item for Riddle of Conviction.

Riddle of Wisdom Solution

Solving this riddle is pretty easy if you follow our guide and hire the “SphinxFather, SphinxMother, or SphinxParent pawn.” All you need to do is bring one of these pawns in front of the Sphinx and select the answer when prompted. This will solve this riddle, and you will receive 1200 Rift Crystals as a reward.

Riddle of Rumination Solution

This is one of the most challenging riddles in the first set of riddles you get from Sphinx in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You will have to find the place where you found your first Seeker’s Token, within seven days.

You must backtrack to its location, and if you are unable to, you will fail the Riddle of Rumination and the overall A Game of Wits quest. I found my first one in the Melve, so it was easy for me to backtrack.

TIP Make sure you place a Portcrystal outside the Mountain Shrine so you can quickly travel there using a Ferrystone and complete the riddle since you have limited time.

Once you reach the place where you found your first Seeker’s Token, you will find a Finder’s Token. Simply take this token back to Sphinx, and this will complete the Riddle of Rumination. It will also open the chest that has x3 Ferrystones.

After this, Sphinx will fly to the second location, and you will need to travel there to complete the other five riddles.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Sphinx Second Location – Frontier Shrine

Before going to the second location, make sure you pick up the Portcystal, as you will also need it at the other shrine. To get to this shrine, you must again head to the Checkpoint Rest Town. Here, you must cross the bridge, take the path as indicated, and then get down.

Follow the stream, and you will eventually reach a path that goes through a cave. Many enemies will be in the way, so make sure you are prepared to tackle them as well. This shrine is way easier to find than the previous one, as this area is pretty open.

Riddle of Reunion Solution

Getting to the Frontier shrine is a puzzle in itself, and as soon as you reach it and talk to Sphinx, this will solve the Riddle of Reunion in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You can collect 100,000 Gold from the chest. Besides this riddle, the other four riddles will be in random order, but don’t worry, they aren’t that difficult to solve.

Riddle of Recollection Solution

Completing this riddle is pretty easy. All you need to do is remind Sphinx of the riddle you have solved. If this is the first riddle you get after the Riddle of Reunion, you have solved six riddles by now.

To solve this riddle, you must bring six statues you can find on the side in front of the Sphinx and talk. Since the order is random, you can rely on chests to correctly guess the number of statues.

If you see one open chest behind, you have solved six riddles. Two open chests means seven are solved, and so on. If you get it as the last riddle, you must put nine statues before the Sphinx to solve it. This will reward you with the Unmaking Arrow. Make sure to save this arrow as you will need it to finish the A Game of Wits side quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Riddle of Differentiation Solution

In this riddle, the Sphinx shows you the illusion of a man and asks you to bring him to her. For this one, I recommend placing a Portable Portcrystal outside the Frontier Shrine so you can quickly travel to it.

The tricky part of this riddle is the man shown to you. You must look carefully to identify the one Sphinx asks you to bring. There are two twins: Dante and Vergil. If the one you see has curly hair, you must bring Vergil to her.

Vergil is located south of the Checkpoint Rest Town at the “South Border Checkpoint Oxcart Station.” Go there, pick Vergil, throw a Ferrystone to fast-travel to the Sphinx, and complete this riddle.

If the illusion shown to you is of the guy with straight hair, you must find Dante. Dante is inside the “Checkpoint Rest Town” close to the Inn. Pick him up and take him to Sphinx to solve the Riddle of Differentiation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This riddle will reward you with a Whimsical Daydream.

Riddle of Contest Solution

In this riddle, the Sphinx will make you equip the Ring of Derision, which will zero the damage you deal to an armored soldier. To solve this riddle, you must play a trick and bring the fighter to the edge.

Then, you must do a combo attack to pick him up and throw him down the mountain. You can also lure him towards the edge and throw him down using your attack. Once you have done this, you can head back to Sphinx and talk to complete this riddle, which will reward you with a “Ring of Ambition.”

FYI After the riddle, make sure to unequip the Ring of Derision so you can deal damage to the enemies you face.

Riddle of Futility Solution

In this Riddle, Sphinx asks you to deliver the Vase to the Maurits in Bakbattahl. This is a pretty tricky task, and you may break it. But don’t worry; you can bring the Maurits to the Vase, which will also solve the riddle.

You will need to travel to the Bakbattahl. First, I want you to go to the Bakhbattahl Vocation Guild and change your vocation to Archer if you haven’t already done so. After this, you must head to the Mural Byway, climb up and find Maurits before the Sphinx mural.

Grab him and run down so you can use the Ferrystone to fast travel to the Frontier Shrine in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You will need to drop him next to the Vase, and this will start a dialogue that will eventually solve the riddle of Futility. You must have noticed the big Golden Chest in the center, and to unlock that, you will need to defeat Sphinx.

How to defeat the Sphinx to get the Eternal Wakestone in Dragon’s Dogma 2

After completing the last riddle, you must act quickly and start hitting Sphinx with an arrow. You must hit her until the fight begins and the HP bar appears over her. Once the bar appears, head to the inventory and equip the Unmaking Arrow.

Shoot Sphinx with this arrow, and you can defeat her. This arrow is the only way to beat her, so don’t waste time trying other methods. Once you hit her, she will disappear after a few dialogues, dropping the Gold and Key of Sagacity.

This key opens the final golden chest, which contains the Eternal Wakestone. You can also open the last chest you skip to receive the Eternal Bond ring. This will complete the A Game of Wits quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.