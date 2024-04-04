Dragon’s Dogma 2 Readvent of Calamity: When To Visit Melve From Time To Time

Readvent of Calamity is one of the most important and beneficial side quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2. From unlocking a new vocation to starting a romance path with an NPC, Readvent of Calamity is a quest that you should definitely not miss out on.

However, it is actually possible to miss out on this quest. Since Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t really provide markers on the map or NPCs where you can pick quests, it can be difficult to figure out how to trigger this quest.

In my playthrough, I was able to start Readvent of Calamity shortly after completing the main quest, Monster Culling. After doing that and doing a bunch of side quests, I took the oxcart to Melve to deliver a letter to Lennart, and once I arrived in town, it was under attack by a poison/rotting dragon, and the Readvent of Calamity quest was added to my journal.

FYI Despite showing no indicators of it, Readvent of Calamity is missable and a timed quest. Make sure you trigger it and complete it before the coronation during the Feast of Deception quest; otherwise, there is no way to pick it up or complete it. Missing Readvent of Calamity also locks you out of Ulrika’s romance.

Defeat the dragon at Melve

The first step to proceed with the Readvent of Calamity quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to actually defeat the dragon attacking Melve. Luckily, it isn’t a very tough fight as you have a lot of NPCs, including Lennart and Ulrika, helping you out. You will also see Sigurd during this fight so don’t forget to talk to him afterwards to unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation.

The dragon has large pulsating boils on its body, and instead of flame, it spews out poisonous breath. Target those boils to quickly defeat it. Once the dragon has been defeated, you will go through a bunch of conversations.

This is where the quest objective for Readvent of Calamity updates. Apparently, you are supposed to check back on the town people and revisit Melve from time to time. Now, what exactly does that mean? The game doesn’t clarify.

When to revisit Melve for Readvent of Calamity

After the dragon fight, I would recommend leaving the area and completing some other side quests. The next trigger is a bit vague, but return to Melve after 3-4 days and look for Ulrika in her house. This should trigger another cutscene. You will see Ulrika being reprimanded by Martin for not protecting the town. He later accuses her of treason against Disa.

Things simmer down for a bit, but later, you find out that Ulrika has fled the town and is nowhere to be found.

At that point, Lennart will approach you and ask you to find Ulrika and ensure that she is safe. While she maybe a ‘fugitive’ he just wants to make sure she doesn’t do something rash as going after the dragon herself.

Unfortunately, he has no clue as to where Ulrika might have gone. This can make the next step of Redavent of Calamity difficult if you don’t know where to find Ulrika.

Where to find Ulrika after Melve in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Turns out that Ulrika has gone to Harve Village, west of Vernworth. Ulrika wants to clear her name and she thinks the dragon that attacked Melve might have attacked Harve Village in the past.

You might remember this place from one of the objectives of Monster Culling, as you were tasked with defeating the Saurians there. There is a portcrystal in Harve Village so you can easily fast travel there from Melve.

FYI Ulrika only appears in Harve Village after you have completed Scaly Invaders. If you haven’t done that already, complete that so Harve Village can start rebuilding; wait 1-2 days, and Ulrika should appear in town.

During the Scaly Invaders quest, you will have noticed that the village chief, Jonas, isn’t too fond of Beastren. When you arrive at Harve Village, you will see Ulrika arguing with Jonas about rescuing a Beastren, Zoran, who has gone missing in the nearby Stormwind Cave.

Jonas doesn’t want to risk the safety of others, so he refuses, leaving Ulrika to take a band of volunteers down into the cave to find the lost villager. This starts the Trouble on the Cape side quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, another important one for Ulrika’s romance.

Complete Trouble on the Cape

Just follow Ulrika to enter the Stormwind Cave, killing any Saurians you see. Eventually, you will find the lost villager, Zoran. Escort him back to the village, and Ulrika will announce to everyone that she doesn’t want to cause trouble for anyone, so she will just leave the village.

At this point, the villagers, including Jonas, will tell her that she was right all along. What makes the place special are the people in it. Eventually, they end up making Ulrika the village chief, and she starts living there. This completes the Trouble on the Cape quest, you get a Ferrystone along with some gold as your reward.

FYI If you didn’t talk to Sigurd in Melve, you can talk to him at the Coastal Hut in Harve Village at this point to unlock Mystic Spearhand.

After completing Trouble on the Cape, return to Melve and inform Lennart that you found Ulrika and she is safe. Lennart will thank you and give you the Ring of Grit and some gold. This marks the end of the Readvent of Calamity quest.