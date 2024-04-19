How To Get Fruit Wine In Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you want to craft the Newt Liqueur in Dragon’s Dogma 2, getting your hands on the Fruit Wine is necessary. You can’t craft or buy this curative item; the only way to obtain it is as a reward or gift.

Fruit Wine is an extremely rare item in Dragon’s Dogma 2. But luckily, there is a trick to getting a lot of it with ease.

Once you get one Fruit Wine, you can make forgeries of it and use them to craft as many Newt Liqueurs as you want. Ibrahim’s Scrap Store in Checkpoint Rest Town will serve this purpose and only cost you 1600 Gold. You will visit this area in many quests before getting to Battahl, so finding it shouldn’t be hard.

Combining Fruit Wine with Saurian Tail will allow you to make Newt Liqueur, which is required to complete The Sotted Sage quest to unlock the Warfarer Vocation.

FYI If you are just interested in Newt Liqueur to give to Lamond for The Sotted Sage, there is even a simpler method of getting it instead of converting Fruit Wine. Don’t worry, I will cover that method as well.

Best way to get Fruit Wine in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The only guaranteed way of getting Fruit Wine is by entering the region Battahl and starting the Welcome to Battahl quest. The quest will start automatically as you walk past The Wanderer’s Haven tavern in Bakbattahl.

During Welcome to Battahl, Roger challenges you to a fight. Your pawns can’t help you in this fight, and you have to fight three people until Raghnall intervenes. Once the fighting ends, you will get Fruit Wine, and some gold as a reward.

FYI This is also the first time you meet Raghnall and completing Welcome to Battahl is essential to completing Tensions on the Highroad and unlocking Raghnall’s assistance for the ending of Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get Fruit Wine from NPCs

Besides the guaranteed method above, there is a chance that you can get fruit wine as a gift from NPCs with high affinity. However, this will only happen when you have a house in Vernworth or Battahl.

The NPCs you have a good relationship with will visit your house randomly and drop a gift for you that you can collect when you visit. The gift will not be guaranteed to be Fruit Wine, but the chances are quite high.

Captain Brant and Sven are notable NPCs that can reward you with Fruit Wine in Dragon’s Dogma 2. To boost your affinity with both, you must complete all their quests, give gifts, and help them when needed. After this, all you will need to do is visit your house to see if there is something you need to collect.

If you are just looking for Fruit Wine to combine with the Saurian Tail to craft Newt Liqueur, there is a far easier way.

How to get Newt Liqueur in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are different ways to get Newt Liqueur, like combining Fruit Wine and Saurian Tail or collecting it through a quest. However, the easiest way to get three of them is to buy them from a vendor in Bakbattahl.

If you are not playing as Beastren, ensure a Beastren Mask is equipped and head to Higg’s Tavern Stand. I have marked the location on the map so you can easily reach it. However, the vendor will not interact with you once you get there.

You must pick up the stack of sacks outside the Fence and place it inside. Once you do so, the vendor, Karnel, will interact with you and take you inside the shop. You can now buy x3 Newt liqueur from him for 5000 Gold each.