Diablo Immortal Westmarch Zone Guide

With around 10 zones in total, Diablo Immortal’s world is a treat for adventure seekers. Each of these zones is filled with tons of activities and lots of places to be discovered. In this guide, we will unravel the secrets of the Westmarch Zone in Diablo Immortal and what awaits players in this area.

Diablo Immortal Westmarch Zone Map Overview

Acting as a commerce capital and maritime trade in the western kingdom for centuries, Westmarch was the land where General Rakkis and his Paladins came to settle down.

With deeply rooted corruption and devastating aftereffects of Baal’s Minions attack life has been troublesome in this zone. Today, this city of lights is led by King Justinian IV and welcomes mercenaries to help maintain the peace and vitality in the region.

Westmarch is home to tons of merchants providing services such as salvaging, upgrading, crafting legendary stones, and purchasing other special items. The market also allows the player to trade gems of all rarity.

It is rumored that a secret organization is hiring heroes to do the dirty work and keep the Immortals in check. You can also become one of those people by visiting the Tavern and talking to the Mysterious Patron.

Diablo Immortal Westmarch Questline

In the following, we will discuss the questline that unfolds in the Westmarch Zone in Diablo Immortal.

City of Light

For this part of the questline, you will need to stand on the mark indicated on the map which will open a portal to Westmarch, step inside the portal to complete this quest.

Find Cain

After reaching Westmarch you will need to find and talk to Lieutenant Dunn after which you will need to go talk to Piri whose standing on the bridge. He will tell you that Charsi was waiting for you but now she’s gone.

You’ll have to find Charsi at the Rakkis Plaza where she will tell you the direction to Cain’s workshop which will conclude this part of the questline.

Fragments of the Past

Reach Cain’s Workshop and talk to Cain to conclude this mission.

Legend of Eld

All you have to do is to talk to Cain once again and examine his research to complete it. After you are done talking, you will need to go and talk to Charsi outside the workshop.

Braving the Rift

Follow Charsi around and talk to the Crest Merchant. After that, you will need to complete an Elder Rift empowered by a Legendary Crest. To complete the Elder Rift you will need to defeat the Rift guardian within the time limit.

Finally, go talk to the Crest Merchant to complete the challenge.

Bounties Abroad

Go talk to Charsi at the Bounty Board where she will ask you to examine the bounty board. After that return to Charsi and follow her to Rakkis Square.

Diamond in the Rough

To complete this defeat the Brigands and after that help, Vic get back to the jeweler’s shop. Then reach Seril, the apprentice jeweler. Then talk to Seril, Talk to Vic and finally talk to Charsi.

Tools of Trade

Follow Charsi to her smithy and talk to her there.

To the Dark Wood

Enter the portal to the Darkwood that Charsi opened. With this, the questline in Westmarch will be concluded.

Activities in Westmarch

There are tons of activities and points of interest in Westmarch along with several merchants to trade stuff. A few of them are mentioned below.

Apprentice Jeweler is an NPC who can help us upgrade normal gems as well as craft legendary gems using runes.

Blacksmith by the name of Charsi will help you salvage material which you can use to upgrade items, upgrade bonus attributes, and will also upgrade Scoria to Hellfire Scoria which you can use to upgrade Helliquary.

Charm Craftsman will help you salvage charms, along with other useful services such as imbuing charms with a skill stone.

Crest Merchant will sell you Rare and Legendary Crest which will power up your Elder Rift.

Crystal Merchant sells Echo Crystals which will help you upgrade normal gems above level 5.

Essence Transfer Vendor will help you extract the essence from legendary items that can be stored for later use.

Fading Ember Trader will sell you runes that you can use to craft legendary items.

Hilts Trader will sell several items to a normal adventurer and will also sell special items to Immortals who are above a certain Dominance Rank Tier.

Gamblers are two people who deal in all sorts of rarities and antiquities, allowing players to gamble for high-quality rewards.

Reforge Stone Vendors will reroll bonus attributes on Legendary Items and Ranked Sets.

Master Jeweler Vic will help you awaken legendary items which are rank 6 or above and are laced with 10 legendary gems.

Battleground Captains can be talked to take part in the Battleground PvP mode and set your matches with other players every day at 8 am, 12 pm, 6 pm, and 10 pm server time for two hours.

The Boat will unlock after level 20-23 story in Westmarch and can be used to travel to other destinations depending on how far you have progressed in the game.

Bounty Board is just as the name suggests and will offer bounties for killing or capturing people. It’s a good place to level up your paragon and earn lots of gold and materials.

Challenge Rift are challenges with upwards of 100 levels that a player can climb with each one rewarding the player with tons of resources upon completion.

Elder Rifts are replayable dungeons that can be completed in a few minutes and are a good way to earn gold and XP.

Historical Archivist holds information about lots and lots of items such as Immortals, shadows, goals, rewards, etc.

Horadric Altar is unlocked at story level 24 and allows the player to create class-specific consumables by using 10 Monstrous Essence.

Identifiers are located in every zone and can be used to identify, unidentified Legendary Items in your inventory.

Immortal Statue is just a decorative item located next to the Hall of Ascension portal.

Immortals – Hall of Ascension is a portal located at the stairs to the overlook – east of the palace courtyard.

Market can be accessed by talking to Dya and can be used to buy or sell depending upon the needs of the players. Platinum is the currency used in the market for buying and selling.

Party Recruiter can be used to recruit people to your party for several team-based challenges.

Shadow – Court of the Whisperer is the hideout for the secret organization whose portal is located inside wolf city Tavern

Stash as the name suggests holds items or gear and has 48 slots in total. Additional storage can be unlocked by buying boons of plenty.

Wall of Honor is the place that holds all information about the previous immortals and history’s greatest heroes.

Waypoints are a way to enter or leave Westmarch and players can teleport to either of the two waypoints from anywhere in the world.