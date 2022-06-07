Diablo Immortal Charms: How To Get, Use And Upgrade

Charms add skill bonuses/buffs to your character in Diablo Immortal. They increase the rank/level of specific skills of your character. The following guide will explain how you can get and upgrade Charms in Diablo Immortal.

How Charms Work in Diablo Immortal?

A Charm acts as a Gear Set, they hold the 13th slot for gears. This means that you can only equip 1 charm at a time and it’ll only be able to work with a specific character since Gears cannot be swapped between two different characters. Therefore, it is pretty important to find a charm with your desired skill bonus.

When you receive a Charm, it is at rank 1 and has only one skill. These Charms can be upgraded later on to add more skills to them. The maximum level you can upgrade a Charm is to level 5 though, which means they can give you about 5 skill bonuses at max.

How To Get Charms In Diablo Immortal

There are two methods you can get Charms from in Diablo Immortal. You can either get 1x Charm per day by completing all of the daily bounties, or you can buy them from the Hilts Trader.

Bounties: You get Bounties every day in Diablo Immortal. Upon completing all of the Bounties, you will be rewarded with a random Charm.

Charms can also be purchased from the Hilts Traders. They can be found in the Limited-Time tab, meaning that they’ll refresh every now and then. You can purchase 1x Charm for 100x Hilts and only a few Charms in the time interval until they refresh. Battle Pass: You can also get Charms via the Battle Pass.

How To Upgrade Charms In Diablo Immortal

Charms can be upgraded or modified through a Charm Craftsman. You can find a Charm Craftsman named Vas Concellos in Westmarch. A Charm Craftsman can offer you a variety of services.

Upgrading Charms

You can upgrade the rank of a Charm through the “Upgrade” service offered by the Charm Craftsman. The initial rank of a Charm is 1, but it can be upgraded to rank 5 at max.

Alchemical Powder is required to upgrade charms. You can initially upgrade a Charm from rank 1 to rank 2 with 10 Alchemical Powder, but the prices increase consecutively which means that to upgrade a Charm to rank 5, you’ll need 50 Alchemical Powder.

Salvaging Charms

You can use the “Salvage” service offered by the Charm Craftsman to salvage Charms. You receive Alchemical Powder by salvaging charms, which can be in turn used to increase the rank of charms. You can use this service to get rid of any undesired Charms and use the Alchemical Powder received to upgrade desired charms.

Salvaging a rank 1 Charm will give you 10 Alchemical Powder, you’ll receive an extra 10 for each higher rank, meaning that a level 5 rank will be worth 50 Alchemical Powder.

Extracting Charms

Charms can be converted into Skill Stones. You can do this via the “Extract” service offered by a Charm Craftsman. Converting Charms into Skill Stones cost 500 Platinum though, but they can prove to be quite useful because you can use them in Imbuing.

Imbuing Charms

You can use the “Imbue” service offered by the Charm Craftsman to transfer a skill bonus from one Charm to another. In order to do this, you need to convert one Charm (which has the skill bonus you want to transfer to the other) into a Skill Stone, and then transfer one of its skill bonuses to another Charm.

While this service can seem pretty promising to convert bad charms into good ones, there’s a catch to it. You can select which skill you want to transfer to the desired charm, but you cannot select which skill will be replaced from the desired charm in place of the one coming from the Skill Stone.

Basically, it allows you to replace a random skill from a Charm with one specific skill from the Skill Stone. However, there is only a 20% chance to transfer the skill you want.

Furthermore, you cannot add the skill buffs together. For example, if you imbue a Skill with an 8% damage onto one with a 2% damage, you won’t get a total of 10% damage, but the 2% will be replaced by the 8% damage.