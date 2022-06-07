Diablo Immortal Bounties Guide

Diablo Immortal features a large variety of Daily Tasks for players to perform to get additional resources as well as different rewards in form of currency or materials for upgrading your items. One of these daily tasks is Bounty Hunting. This guide will introduce you to the basics and locations of the different bounties that you can find in Diablo Immortal.
How Do Bounties Work in Diablo Immortal?
Bounties are minigames that players can accept from any quest board. Bounties require players to eliminate the targets that every bounty specifies. However, the option of Bounty Hunting is not available from the start.
How to Unlock Bounty Hunting Daily Tasks
To unlock Bounty Hunting, you need to head to Palace Courtyard in Westmarch. Here, you need to talk to Charsi and complete the tutorial quests. Doing so will unlock the Bounty system in Diablo Immortal.
After you have completed the tutorial, you need to find the Quartermaster NPC Derek next to the Bounty Board. You can activate a total of 4 bounties at a single time, and you can take a total of 8 bounties per day.
Depending on the location, there are two types of bounties. These are the Open World Bounties, that have a Blue Border. then, there are bounties with a Green Border and the target for these bounties are found in Dungeons.
In case you do not find a bounty in an area of your level, you have the choice to abandon and re-roll for bounties three times per day for a chance to get either easier bounties or to get better rewards.
Diablo Immortal Bounty Board Location
Though we have mentioned that you need to use the Bounty Board, where the bounty board is located is still unaddressed.
For starting your Bounty Hunter career, you need to get to the bounty board, which is found in the Palace Courtyard in Westmarch. Derek is also found right next to the bounty board and you need to return to him to get the rewards for your completed bounty.
Diablo Immortal Bounties List
Following are all the Bounty missions currently available in the game. These will include the different bounties in the various areas of the world that you can find.
Jump To:
- Ashwold Bounties
- Dark Wood Bounties
- Shassar Sea Bounties
- Library of Zoltun Kulle Bounties
- Bilefen Bounties
- Mount Zavain Bounties
Ashwold Bounties
Clearing the Cobwebs: Kill Spiders in Ashwold Cemetery
Guarding the Gardens: Kill Monsters in the Eastern Gardens
Disturbing Their Rest: Search the Ossuary; Kill the Disturbed Zombies
Hidden in the Grass: Kill Monsters Along the Outskirts
Dark Wood Bounties
Bird of Prey: Kill a Corrupted Mauler, Kill the Giant Vulture
Bloodsword Insignia: Kill Bloodsword Rogues to Collect Bloodsworn Insignia
Into the Swamp: Kill Bog Creatures
Night Howlers: Kill Night Howlers
Numbing the Pain: Kill Toxic Lurkers to Collect Paralytic Venom
Culling the Pack: Kill Direwolves
Shassar Sea Bounties
Desert Bandits: Kill Sand Scorpion Bandits
Weapons of War: Kill Deceivers to Collect Shattered Polearms
Beneath the Sands: Investigate the Sands, Kill Lurking Desert Crawlers
Merchant’s Debts: Collect Merchant’s Documents
Verithas the False: Collect Demonic Flesh to Summon and Kill Verithas the False
Desert Crawlers: Kill Desert Crawlers
Library of Zoltun Kulle Bounties
Shifting Cores: Kill Quicksand Golems to Collect Shifting Cores
Defending the Library: Kill Monsters in the Library of Zoltun Kulle
The Hungering Altar: Investigate the Hungering Altar
Hunting Bandits: Find the Hidden Sand Scorpion Bandits and kill them
Bilefen Bounties
Living Nightmares: Kill Beasts in the Bilefen
Dust to Dust: Kill Undead Monsters
Crimsonblade Haven: Kill Crimsonblade Pirates
Mount Zavain Bounties
The Khazra Threat: Kill Khazra in the Moon Clan Encampment
Graveyard Soldiers: Defeat Zakarum Oathbreakers
The Risen Monks: Defeat Risen Monks
Khazra on Zavain: Find Khazra Waiting in Ambush; Eliminate Them
Beasts of the Foggy Plains: Kill Varanids
Zealots: Locate the Cultists Lurking in Mount Zavain and eliminate them
Royal Guards: Kill Royal Guards
Nightmare in the Misty Valley: Kill Monsters in the Misty Valley
Diablo Immortal Bounties Rewards
The biggest use of Bounties is to get Experience, as you get a pretty decent amount of Experience for completing Bounties. Other than Experience, you will also get Gold for completing Bounties.
For every 4 bounties completed, you will get an additional 2000 Experience. Every single bounty gets you 8 Battle Pass Points as well.
Diablo Immortal Bounty Tips
Try to get bounties is a squad. The rewards are provided to all the members and you can easily complete the bounty with help from others. This increases the speed at which you complete and get rewarded for the bounties.
Always track your bounties. This allows you to head straight to your bounty location without getting distracted by other tasks in the world.
Lastly, know which bounty to take. Blue Bounties are better if you don’t have enough time to complete them. They are faster to complete but the rewards are less appealing.
The Green Bounties on the other hand have better and hefty rewards. However, going in dungeons for completing your bounties is time-consuming and requires patience to complete. Make sure which bounty you want so you don’t have to turn the game off in the middle of your bounty.
If you find multiple daily tasks in a specific location, try to get a bounty for the same area. This allows you to get rid of multiple tasks in a single run, without having to go to the same area again and again.
Lastly, visit Derek for the rewards after you have completed your 4 bounties. This allows you to get the complete rewards collectively and you can get all your purchasing and upgrades done in a single run to the Westmarch area.