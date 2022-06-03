Diablo Immortal Awakening: How to Awaken Legendary Items and Get Resonance

Awakening is a fantastic way to boost the unique abilities of your Legendary Items in Diablo Immortal. In this guide, we will talk about Awakening Legendary Items in Diablo Immortal, how to get Resonance, and much more.

What is Awakening in Diablo Immortal?



Legendary Items in Diablo Immortal can be awakened, and by gaining Resonance, they can further become more powerful.

Awakening a legendary item helps boost the core ability of an item by adding new power to that item. Through the process of Awakening, you can increase the various attributes and the appearance of the item.

How to Awaken Your Legendary Items in Diablo Immortal?



Before you awaken a Legendary Item, you need to upgrade a Legendary Gem to rank 10. This process is a bit tricky and should be completed first and foremost.

Below we have mentioned all the steps to help you in Awakening a Legendary Item.

Step 1: Socketing Legendary Gem



Now you must socket this legendary gem into a legendary item. For this purpose, you can visit the Jeweler and manage your legendary gems, or you can socket the Legendary Gem into an item from the inventory.

Step 2: Buy a Dawning Echo



Dawning Echo is necessary for Awakening to take place. This item can be bought from the Materials tab for 1000 Eternal Orbs. Unfortunately, Eternal Orbs need to be bought from real money and there is no way to get them in the game.

Step 3: Find the Master Jeweler

Now that you have all the items necessary for Awakening visit the Master Jeweler in Westmarch to awaken the legendary item of your choice.

How to Get Resonance in Diablo Immortals



After you have awakened a specific Legendary Item, it automatically unlocks Resonance for that item. You can visit the Maser Jeweler to check for the Resonance of your awakened item.

You’ll also notice that its appearance changes once an awakened item becomes Resonant. Keep in mind that Awakening isn’t necessarily needed for Resonance. Simply slotting a legendary gem in a legendary item will grant you resonance. You gain 0.05% bonus to base attributes for each resonance point your character has from a rank 1 gem.

How to Increase Resonance



As you add more Legendary Gems to your Awakened Items, the Resonance keeps increasing. Depending on the Rank of these Gems, you can get various base attribute bonuses to your items.

Legendary Gems possess varying Resonance Bonuses, so you can keep looking for which bonuses will help your character the most.